Pair of Packers Starters Suddenly Land in Concussion Protocol

The Green Bay Packers hit the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

They will look to bounce back from a disappointing season opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It won’t be easy, as Green Bay will be back on the road once again, and the Jets appear to be much improved from last year.

Green Bay Packers Place EDGE Lukas Van Ness, DL Javon Hargrave in Concussion Protocol

When the Packers released their injury report for Wednesday, it came as a surprise to see that Lukas Van Ness and Javon Hargrave are each dealing with concussions. As ESPN insider Rob Demovsky reported, the symptoms may have come up after Week 1’s game.

It would be a significant blow to Green Bay’s defense to be without one or both of Van Ness and Hargrave, especially already being down star EDGE Micah Parsons. The good news is that each participated in practice on a limited status. It would be much more concerning if they missed practice entirely.

Full Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Here is a look at the full injury report Green Bay released on Wednesday:

DT Warren Brinson- DNP (Knee)

DT Javon Hargrave- LP (Concussion, Knee)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness- LP (Concussion)

DT Devonte Wyatt- LP (Ankle)

EDGE Barryn Sorrell- LP (Foot)

LB Ty’Ron Hopper- LP (Achillies)

G Aaron Banks- LP (Knee)

OL Zach Bako-Bewele- LP (Knee)

CB Brandon Cisse- FP (Cramps)

*DNP=Did Not Practice, LP=Limited Practice, FP=Full Practice

That is a pretty extensive injury report for it being only Week 2. Another notable name to keep an eye on is Aaron Banks, who was held out of Week 1. Banks has been dealing with knee issues all offseason long. Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters it will take the entire week to evaluate whether or not he will be able to play against New York this week.

Warren Brinson also did not play in Week 1, and his chances of suiting up in Week 2 aren’t off to a great start as he was held out of Wednesday’s practice. Brinson has been dealing with a leg injury for the past month. In some good news, offensive tackle Jordan Morgan is off the injury report after being on it last week with a knee injury.