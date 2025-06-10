Packers Team President Gives Insight Into Reason Behind Jaire Alexander’s Release

Jaire Alexander was released by the Green Bay Packers in a semi surprising move, given that reports had surfaced that the two parties were continuing to talk about a contract resolution.

And after the release, Packers team President, Mark Murphy shared some insight into what happened with Alexander and – ultimately – why the Packers decided to let him go.

Mark Murphy on the Packers releasing Jaire Alexander: “ He has been a great player for us. Obviously, elite talent. Unfortunately, just injured a lot.” pic.twitter.com/gJmPInutpK — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 9, 2025

When asked about what went into the decision to cut the 2 x All-Pro Murphy spoke about as respectfully but candidly as one could hope for.

“Well, first of all, he’s been a great player for us. He’s an elite talent. Unfortunately just injured a lot. Unfortunately that’s a big part of our game.”

Murphy did not flinch when he was subsequently asked about the team’s ability to “absorb” the hit of losing of a player of the quality of Jaire Alexander.

“I feel pretty good”, the outgoing team president said on Monday, “I think Keisean Nixon – what a great story, undrafted [to] All-Pro returner. And the reality is for the past four years, Jaire’s been hurt for about half the games he’s been able to play. So we’ve been used to it.”

Packers ‘Used’ To Being Without Jaire Alexander – Murphy

Although he is not quite the player Packers fans were once used to seeing week in, week out at Lambeau Field, Alexander is still a high-level corner. His man-to-man coverage skills are no longer what they were in the midst of his prime, and much of that diminishment is due to his extensive injury history over the past four years.

But he is still a starting corner in the NFL, without question.

And yet, the Packers have, to an extent – as Murphy pointed out – gotten used to being without him. Green Bay had the 8th ranked passing defense in 2024, despite Alexander being limited to just seven games with the team.

Do The Packers Need To Add Another Veteran Before Training Camp?

2023 seventh round pick, Carrington Valentine, showed an ability to pick up the slack and play good football on the perimeter. He now provides good quality cover for former Las Vegas Raider and March free agent addition, Nate Hobbs, who figures to move to the outside opposite Keisean Nixon.

The main worry comes from whether Hobbs will once again struggle on the perimeter, like he did in 2022 – his sole season where the majority of his snaps came away from the slot.

If Hobbs can excel on the perimeter with Nixon; who already showed CB1 capabilities in 2024; garnering an All-Pro vote at the position for his work; the secondary could prove to be an area of strength for Green Bay.

However, if injuries or form set things awry, things could get ugly, with the only cover behind Valentine being former seventh round picks, Kalen King and Micah Robinson.

So the Packers could turn to a name like Rasul Douglas as cornerback insurance. Or, as they often do, they may choose to stick to the players they have and develop their young backups.