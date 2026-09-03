Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Breaks Silence on RB1 Shot, Josh Jacobs’ Troubles

The Green Bay Packers don’t have starting running back Josh Jacobs at their disposal, and they may not again any time soon as he lingers on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as an unpaid employee waiting for his off-field legal situation to play out, as well as for a potential suspension without pay that could come subsequently via discipline from the NFL.

Green Bay responded to the Jacobs news by trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for second-year RB Kaleb Johnson, a third-round pick out of Iowa in 2025. However, it is 2024 third-round selection Marshawn Lloyd who appears in line to get the starting nod in Week 1, even despite playing in all of one game (six carries) over his first two seasons due to numerous injury issues.

Lloyd spoke about his journey and his new opportunity this week, while also broaching the topic of Jacobs a couple of times.

“I play ball. That’s it. I’m just ready to play ball,” Lloyd said Tuesday, per Bill Huber of ON SI. “I’m looking for any opportunity. I haven’t played in two years, so anything is good for me.”

Lloyd’s tone and message were similar while speaking with Packers.com on Wednesday.