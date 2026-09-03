Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Breaks Silence on RB1 Shot, Josh Jacobs’ Troubles

The Green Bay Packers don’t have starting running back Josh Jacobs at their disposal, and they may not again any time soon as he lingers on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as an unpaid employee waiting for his off-field legal situation to play out, as well as for a potential suspension without pay that could come subsequently via discipline from the NFL.
Green Bay responded to the Jacobs news by trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for second-year RB Kaleb Johnson, a third-round pick out of Iowa in 2025. However, it is 2024 third-round selection Marshawn Lloyd who appears in line to get the starting nod in Week 1, even despite playing in all of one game (six carries) over his first two seasons due to numerous injury issues.
Lloyd spoke about his journey and his new opportunity this week, while also broaching the topic of Jacobs a couple of times.
“I play ball. That’s it. I’m just ready to play ball,” Lloyd said Tuesday, per Bill Huber of ON SI. “I’m looking for any opportunity. I haven’t played in two years, so anything is good for me.”
Lloyd’s tone and message were similar while speaking with Packers.com on Wednesday.
“I trust in my ability,” Lloyd told Mike Spofford. “Don’t do too much, just be you. I think being me got me here. You can’t make it bigger than what it is or you’re going to make mistakes or you’re going to do things trying to be someone (else). So I think the best thing for me is just to have fun with it. Have fun and enjoy myself.”
Josh Jacobs in Danger of Potentially Missing Entire 2026 NFL Season
Jacobs is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for battery and the other for criminal damage to property, after a domestic incident that occurred in May. There is reportedly a video of at least portions of the altercation. The RB’s initial court appearance is currently slated for November.
That timeline, and the results of Jacbos’ court case plus any possible punishment from the league office, could potentially sideline the RB for much (or all) of the 2026 campaign.
Lloyd told Spofford that he considers Jacobs “a brother forever” and that this is not the mechanism by which he wanted to achieve his first real NFL shot after two years full of injury disappointments.
“You never in 100 years think something like this will happen, but you got to be ready and the coaches have been able to help me to be ready, and I’m ready whenever my number’s called,” Lloyd said on Tuesday, per Huber.
MarShawn Lloyd Has Chance to Take Packers’ RB1 Job From Josh Jacobs Permanently
Green Bay brass is going to sit tight for now with the three running backs it has on the 53-man roster: Lloyd, Johnson and Chris Brooks.
Aaron Schatz of FTN said on the Tuesday, August 1 edition of “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny” that the Packers’ RB situation isn’t ideal, as Jacobs remains an above-average option at the position, while Lloyd, Johnson and Brooks are probably all a little below the threshold of the average backup running back across the league.
There are also reasonable questions as to whether a player like Lloyd can hold up over the rigors of a full season given his injury history.
But all of that said, if Lloyd plays well and remains healthy, he has a chance to permanently supplant Jacobs in the RB1 role. Jacobs, 28, has just two years remaining on his $48 million contract and took steps back last season with regards to health and production. And now, his off-field conduct has jeopardized the team’s success in a year it has legitimate expectations.
Lloyd is just 25 years old with minimal tread on his NFL tires, and if the Packers can get reasonable production from him while also saving money by parting ways with Jacobs at some point ahead of the 2027 campaign, that could prove a viable outcome.
Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd Breaks Silence on RB1 Shot, Josh Jacobs’ Troubles