Packers vs. Cowboys Tonight: How to Watch SNF, Odds and Prediction

The Green Bay Packers can work off of their sweetest offensive performance of the season when a classic rival visits Lambeau Field.

Green Bay hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 18, with both teams trying to gain ground in the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers improved to 3-2 with a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend, while the Cowboys sit at 2-3 following a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The matchup also renews a rivalry that had a rare NFL finish. Green Bay and Dallas played to a 40-40 tie in 2025, the second-highest-scoring tie in NFL history, per to the Packers’ official game notes.

This meeting features two quarterbacks capable of generating explosive plays.

Jordan Love and Dak Prescott rank among the NFL’s top five quarterbacks in passing yards, via NBC Sports.

Packers vs. Cowboys: How to Watch, Start Time

Green Bay and Dallas kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, or 7:20 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 18, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NBC will carry the national Sunday Night Football broadcast, with Mike Tirico handling play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth serving as analyst and Melissa Stark reporting from the sideline.

The game will also stream on Peacock, with a Spanish-language television broadcast available on Universo, per NBC’s official Week 6 broadcast announcement.

Football Night in America begins at 7 p.m. ET, providing pregame coverage from Lambeau Field.

NFL+ subscribers can also watch the game live on supported mobile devices. Radio coverage is available through the Packers Radio Network.

Green Bay received a personnel boost Saturday, activating Savion Williams from injured reserve. The team also placed defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford and receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve.

The Packers have several other health concerns, including guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Brandon Cisse, who were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Dallas ruled out cornerback Cobie Durant and offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

Packers vs. Cowboys Odds & Prediction

DraftKings’ Week 6 odds listed the following prices:

Spread: Packers -1.5 (-105); Cowboys +1.5 (-115).

Packers -1.5 (-105); Cowboys +1.5 (-115). Moneyline: Packers -118; Cowboys -102.

Packers -118; Cowboys -102. Total: 53.5 points; Over -105, Under -115.

Odds are subject to change before kickoff.

Kalshi’s matchup market showed Green Bay with a 50% chance of winning, as of 1:13 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct 18. And Polymarket’s game market has the Packers with a 51% shot at victory.

Green Bay holds the NFL’s least productive rushing attack at 60.4 yards per game so far, via the Packers’ Week 6 breakdown.

However, Dallas has allowed a league-worst 168.4 rushing yards per game. Therefore, MarShawn Lloyd and the Packers’ offensive line might find themselves more capable than usual.

Lloyd scored his first two career rushing touchdowns against Chicago, a positive sign for an offense that couldn’t fire up its running game early in the season.

The Cowboys are dangerous through the air, though. Prescott has receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens available, creating challenges for a Green Bay defense dealing with injuries.

The Packers should find success attacking Dallas on the ground while using Love’s downfield passing ability to create scoring windows.

Prescott’s weapons make a comfortable victory so-so to imagine, but Green Bay has a slight edge at home.

Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 27.

Pick: Packers -1.5; lean Over 53.5.