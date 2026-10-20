Packers ‘Likely’ Avoid Davante Adams Reunion in Thanksgiving Eve Clash

The Green Bay Packers look like they’ll avoid facing an accomplished former teammate when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams fell to a ruptured hamstring during Los Angeles’ 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 18. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that Adams is expected to miss six to 10 weeks.

The injury timeline puts Adams’ availability for the Packers’ Nov. 25 matchup in serious doubt, with the game falling fewer than six weeks after his injury.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky highlighted the implications for Green Bay shortly after the news surfaced Monday.

“So likely no Davante Adams for the Thanksgiving eve game against the Packers,” Demovsky wrote on X.

So likely no Davante Adams for the Thanksgiving eve game against the Packers. https://t.co/lZb0Nw2JVp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 19, 2026

While Los Angeles hasn’t officially ruled Adams out for that contest, the six-time Pro Bowler probably won’t take on his former team in the nationally televised showdown.

Adams’ Injury Creates Question for Packers-Rams Matchup

Adams went down on a noncontact play late in the Rams’ Week 6 loss, pulling up while running a route before limping toward the sideline.

According to The Associated Press, the injury occurred on Los Angeles’ second-to-last offensive play.

The setback is worthy of attention when checking out Adams’ production through six games.

The 33-year-old has recorded 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns this season, averaging an impressive 16 yards per catch.

His absence would remove a dangerous receiving threat from an offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Adams also led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2025, his first season with the Rams, demonstrating that he remains one of the league’s most effective red-zone weapons.

There’s additional worry around his injury history. Adams missed the final three regular-season games of 2025 with another hamstring injury before returning for the playoffs.

From Green Bay’s perspective, his potential nonattendance could simplify certain defensive assignments.

With Adams sidelined, the Packers could devote more attention to Puka Nacua, although the Rams possess enough offensive talent to strain defenses regardless.

Los Angeles heads into Week 7 with a 2-4 record and several other injury issues anyway, including defensive linemen Poona Ford and Kobie Turner.

Packers to Miss Another Reunion With Former All-Pro

For Packers fans, Adams not playing would take some of the intrigue out of one of Green Bay’s most anticipated regular-season games left.

Adams featured for eight seasons with the Packers following his second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

During that window, he became a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers, recording 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

The receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022, ending one of the most productive quarterback-receiver partnerships in franchise history.

Adams has battled Green Bay only once since that departure.

During the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Packers on Oct. 9, 2023, Adams finished with four receptions for 45 yards and no touchdowns.

The upcoming meeting would’ve provided an opening for Adams to compete against his former organization, this time with Stafford throwing him passes.

According to the Packers’ official announcement, it will mark just the second Wednesday game in franchise history and the first since 1938.

And although Adams being out should represent a big advantage for Green Bay’s defense, Stafford and the Rams’ other weapons will demand attention.