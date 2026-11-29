Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is having the most disappointing season of his career. While he is coming off an ACL injury and head coach Matt LaFleur said he likes what Kraft is doing in certain areas, the tight end who just signed a massive extension this offseason has too many drops and fumbles this season to be granted those excuses.

One of the reasons for the struggles could come down to his practice habits, according to Bill Huber of Packers OnSI. Huber noted that Kraft does not take some of the ball security drills seriously when the media is at practice.

“We’re at practice three days a week, and they do that ball security drill,” started Huber on the Green Bay Beat Podcast. “Does anybody go more half-assed through that drill than Tucker Kraft? He catches the ball, gets to that green dumber who’s supposed to make a juke, and he kind of just gives up on the play, and that’s it. And then when you fumble the ball in a game, it’s like, well, hell, you practice how you play.”

Kraft has a reputation as a player who would put his body on the line and fight for his team. However, Huber notes a different side of the player, one who is giving up early in practice.

Green Bay Packers Seeing Tucker Kraft Struggle

The comment from Huber is notable because after the game, two defensive stars, Micah Parsons and Evan Williams, made comments about players and their practice habits. Parsons challenged his teammates to determine how all-in they were. Williams specifically mentioned taking plays off in practice.

“If you’re taking practice off and, you know, taking reps off and thinking stuff is sweet, you’re going to get results like you did today,” said Williams.

No one is going to know if he is talking about Kraft, another defender, or just making a general statement. Still, Huber making his comment along with Williams makes you think that something is up.

Packers Not Concerned With Kraft

When asked about the struggles of Kraft after the game, LaFleur noted that he is seeing Kraft add value in the blocking game, even if the passing game is not as productive.

“I think there’s a lot of the good things he’s done,” LaFleur said. “A lot of times we’re having him in protection to help shore up some things. Especially when you’re going against a pretty dominant front.”

The issue is that Kraft is actually blocking less this year than he had in past seasons. More than that, his numbers on a per-route basis are significantly down as well. So, when he is being used in the passing game, it is still not going well.

The Packers host the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. This will need to be a game where Kraft shows some signs of bouncing back.