Packers Urged to Make Last Big Offseason Move for $5.7 Million Defender

The Green Bay Packers are now past mandatory minicamp, with training camp up ahead. That still leaves enough time for the team to address one of its biggest remaining questions before the start of the 2026 season.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Packers is the health of pass rusher Micah Parsons. The former All-Pro is coming off an ACL tear he suffered last November, though he still led Green Bay in sacks last season.

Parsons isn’t expected to be available at the beginning of the season, and that has ESPN’s Aaron Schatz urging the Packers to make one final move before training camp.

That move would be signing veteran free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Packers Urged to Sign Jadeveon Clowney Before Training Camp

Schatz believes Green Bay has too many questions at edge rusher to simply wait for Parsons to return.

“The Packers are counting on Lukas Van Ness to finally live up to his potential as the starting edge across from Micah Parsons. But because Parsons (ACL) isn’t expected to come back until at least mid-October, who are they going to play? Brenton Cox Jr.? Barryn Sorrell? The Packers need another veteran pass rusher who can help fill in for Parsons and then provide depth once he returns.

“Clowney’s 22.4% pass rush win rate last season would have been near the top of the league if he had enough pass-rush snaps to qualify for ESPN’s rankings. He had 8.5 sacks for Dallas, and the Packers could also use his ability to set the edge against the run.”

It’s a fair argument.

The Packers have plenty invested in their defense, but Parsons’ injury leaves a sizable hole at one of the most important positions on the field.

Adding a veteran for the first month or two of the season, then keeping him around once Parsons returns, would give Green Bay and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon another option, especially down the stretch of the season.

Jadeveon Clowney Still Viewed as One of NFL’s Best Free Agents

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay recently named Clowney one of the best defensive free agents still available.

“Jadeveon Clowney is the ideal mercenary for any Super Bowl contender still lacking juice on the edge ahead of training camp,” Kay wrote.

Kay also pointed out that despite bouncing around the NFL over the last several years, Clowney has remained productive.

He’s recorded at least 5.5 sacks in four of the past five seasons, including 8.5 sacks in 13 games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Clowney is preparing to enter his 13th NFL season. While he started his career with the Houston Texans after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, he’s since played for six different teams.

Over his career, Clowney has totaled 66.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles.

At this point in the offseason, Green Bay doesn’t necessarily need him to become a long-term answer. The Packers would simply need him to help bridge the gap until Parsons returns and then provide another experienced body in the rotation once he’s back on the field.

He would also come cheap as his market value is projected at one-year, $5.7 million, according to Spotrac.