Packers Sign 2,800 Yard Former College Star To Add To Crowded Receiver Room

The Green Bay Packers made yet another wide receiver acquisition on Wednesday, adding former South Dakota State star receiver, Jadon Janke, per Rob Demovsky.

Janke caught exactly 170 passes for exactly 2800 yards (a great day for round numbers) during his time with South Dakota State, where he caught passes from current Kansas City Chiefs backup, Chris Oladokun.

This bought him an opportunity with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, before being waived in early August 2024. He was then given a shot to make the Miami Dolphins team as a backup behind starters, Tyreek Hill and Jaydlen Waddle, but did not manage to make the cut for the 53 man roster, and was released in late August.

Packers Receiver Room Stacked Ahead Of 2025 Season

With the Packers having fielded complaints from fans about the quality of the receiver room ever since Jordy Nelson was cut after the 2017 season – the best part of a decade ago – many fans feel relieved at the organization finally investing high-level draft capital into the position.

After Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022, the position group was in disarray, with Allen Lazard the only recognizable pass-catching face for the offensive skill positions.

But over the past three years, general manager, Brian Gutekunst, and head coach, Matt LaFleur, have made consistent additions to the receiving corps, drafting a receiver within the first two rounds in three of the past four draft classes, including Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first and third round of April’s draft.

And despite the hit rate on those players being up-and-down, the Packers seemed to have finally put together a room that has both strength and depth at the position. Even when taking into account that the talented Christian Watson may spend the majority of the 2025 season on the sidelines as he recovers from a brutal knee injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in January.

What Do Jordan Love’s Expectations Look Like For This Season?

An improvement on 2024, no doubt. The Packers will ultimately be hoping that quarterback, Jordan Love looks more like his second half of 2023 self, rather than the picture we saw in 2024 as the former Utah State standout recovered from multiple injuries, including an MCL sprain in Week 1.

Although Green Bay does not carry numerous amounts of blue chip players on either the offense or defense – especially if Jaire Alexander does end up getting traded away prior to the season opener in September – the team does have good to very good players at almost every spot.

And now with an upgraded offensive line that should see improvements with the addition of guard, Aaron Banks, in free agency, and versatile o-lineman, Anthony Belton, in last month’s draft, the Packers will expect Love to play like a bona fide top 10 signal caller in the NFL.