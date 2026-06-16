Packers Urged to Add Veteran Kicker to Push Rookie Trey Smack

The Green Bay Packers made a commitment to rookie kicker Trey Smack. The franchise selected him in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. A few weeks later, the Packers released veteran Brandon McManus.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski didn’t call for Green Bay to bring back McManus. But after Smack showed inconsistencies during offseason workouts this spring, Sobleski argued the Packers should bring in kicker competition.

On Tuesday, Sobleski named a to-do list for every NFL team for the rest of the 2026 offseason. Signing a veteran kicker was the last item on Sobleski’s to-do list for Green Bay.

“On special teams, the Packers chose to draft Trey Smack in this year’s sixth round. Typically, drafted kickers are a lock to make the roster. However, Smack looked shaky during his first sessions with the team,” wrote Sobleski.

“An experienced veteran should be signed for training camp to push or possibly replace the rookie.”

Should Packers Bring in a Veteran Kicker to Compete With Trey Smack?

Smack has pundits and Packers fans feeling uneasy about the team’s kicker situation because of his up and down spring.

At an offseason workouts open to the media on June 2, Smack connected on only 5 of 9 field goals. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported two of those misses were inside of 40 yards.

The rookie rebounded on June 10 at the team’s minicamp. That day, he went 7-for-8, only missing from 40 yards away.

The next day, though, Smack couldn’t make a 35-yard attempt at the end of practice.

“The kicker missed a 35-yard field goal in a two-minute drill during which the offense needed a field goal to win. It capped an inconsistent spring for Smack,” wrote Demovsky.

It’s important for NFL teams not to overreact to spring performances. But more than anything, kicking at offseason workouts could be an indication of what’s to come that fall.

Smack is only going to deal with more pressure as the summer goes. That pressure will then reach new heights for him during the regular season.

If he’s already struggling with that, that’s not a good sign.

The rookie could certainly rebound. But adding a veteran to compete with him isn’t a bad idea.

It could lead to the Packers cutting their sixth-round pick. But admitting the selection was a mistake (if it indeed is) is better than Smack costing the team wins during the regular season.

Packers Cut Veteran Brandon McManus

The Packers are in this position with Smack because of how the season ended with McManus.

The 34-year-old went 24-for-30 on field goals last season. Then in the NFC wild card matchup, McManus missed two field goals and an extra point. The Packers lost by four points.

Ironically, if the Packers add a veteran kicker to compete with Smack, they will be searching for someone like McManus. It’s highly unlikely, though, that McManus, who is still a free agent, is an option for the Packers based on his 2025-26 finish.

McManus spent two seasons with the Packers, with his first being a lot better than last year. In 2024, he made 95.2% of his field goals and every single extra point.

But his time in Green Bay appears to have run its course.

McManus kicked for the Denver Broncos over nine years before joining the Packers. He also spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In four seasons at Florida, Smack made 82.8% of his field goals. During 2025, he connected on 18 of 22 attempts (81.8%) and made 27 of 28 extra points.