Packers Get Major Injury News on Tucker Kraft Ahead of Camp

Statistics display unequivocally that the Green Bay Packers boast one of the most explosive and dangerous offenses in the NFL when wide receiver Christian Watson is healthy and on the field, but tight end Tucker Kraft is arguably even more important to the team’s success.

Given that reality, the Packers were recently the recipients of excellent news with regards to Kraft’s rehabilitation from a knee injury in the middle of last season, which derailed what was pacing as his first Pro Bowl campaign.

“While Micah Parsons may miss the first month and a half of the season finishing ACL rehab, another one of the Packers’ star players anticipates being ready Week 1 with no snap count limit,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported Monday, June 22.

“Tight end Tucker Kraft, who was arguably playing like the league’s best at the position when he tore his ACL in Week 9, has looked swift while rehabbing on the side of practice this offseason,” Schneidman continued. “He said he recently hit 21.5 miles per hour on foot and, even if he starts training camp on the PUP list, should be full go by the time the Packers visit the Vikings to open the season.”

Packers Looking to Extend Tucker Kraft Ahead of Season

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with the media about Kraft late last month and was bullish during that interview on his tight end’s chances to return at full strength by the time camp begins in late July.

“Tuck looks great right now,” LaFleur said in May. “Hopefully he’ll be ready to go either by training camp or early in training camp.”

Green Bay also has plans to extend Kraft by around that time, as well as defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, according to a report from Easton Butler on June 4.

“The Packers are currently working on extensions for TE Tucker Kraft and DT Devonte Wyatt,” Butler wrote. “The current goal is for Kraft’s extension to be done before camp and Wyatt’s before Week 1.”

Green Bay Locking in Pass-Catchers for Jordan Love Longterm

Green Bay recently extended Watson on a four-year deal worth $92 million total, while also locking in wideout Jayden Reed on a three-year contract valued at $50.25 million overall earlier in the offseason.

Matthew Golden, the team’s first-round pick in 2025, rounds out the top three in the WR room as the Packers are setting the table in front of quarterback Jordan Love for the longterm.

Kraft’s extension is also part of that equation, and he expects to enhance the unit as perhaps the best tight end in the NFL — at least in his opinion.

“There wasn’t another guy in the league that was doing it as well as I was,” Kraft said of his play prior to the ACL injury in 2025. “Outside zone, inside zone, screen game, down the field — as far as putting it all together, I felt like I was at a great spot.”