Packers Trade Pitch Lands Josh Jacobs Insurance After Legal Issues

The Green Bay Packers have had good and bad news over the course of the first couple of days of OTAs.

On the one hand, All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on five charges including three counts of domestic abuse, intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation on Tuesday May 26, before being released from Brown County Jail the next day on May 27.

And whilst that will have certainly not been the kind of thing head coach Matt LaFleur would have wanted to kick off the start of offseason activities, he did announce some good news for the team – tight end Tucker Kraft is seemingly likely to be ready for training camp as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL back on November 2.

The Packers May Need to Add A New Running Back

However, the Jacobs situation does raise potential questions about not his viability for both this upcoming season and the longer term. Although the Brown County District Attorney did not have evidence to press charges right away, he noted in his statement to the media on Wednesday that a final charging decision had yet to be made.

Moreover; even if Jacobs avoids prosecution and jail time, he is still liable to receive a suspension from the NFL if the league decides to look into it and determines he has violated their code of conduct.

Consequently, it could well be in the Packers’ interest to add to their running back room sooner rather than later. Especially in light of the fact that they declined to re-sign last year’s RB2 Emanuel Wilson, and did not add anyone at the position in April’s draft.

And one name that could make a lot of sense is Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier.

A Tyler Allgeier Trade Makes Sense For Both Teams

Allgeier was signed to a two year, $12.25 million contract by the team back in March after spending the past three years as Bijan Robinson’s backup in Atlanta. And many recognized this as a great achievement for the former fifth round pick, not least because he would finally get the chance to be the starter – or at least compete to be – in Arizona.

Yet, the Cardinals’ surprising decision to draft Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick last month threw a spanner in the works and left Allgeier once again as RB2.

The Cardinals have plenty of backup running back options in the form of James Conner, who is coming of a season-ending foot injury suffered in Week 3, and 2024 third round pick Trey Benson, who also had a 2025 season marred by injury.

Allgeier is a starting-quality tailback who has still only just turned 26-years old. And having had fewer carries than other full-time starters, has far less tread on his tires.

For the Cardinals, it makes little sense to have such a stacked running back room when there are multiple other holes in the roster that need addressing. And for Green Bay, getting their hands on a reliable, proven back who can provide an alternative to or insurance for Josh Jacobs could be vital in case things go south in his legal situation.

Green Bay Packers receive: Tyler Allgeier, 2027 seventh round pick.

Arizona Cardinals receive: 2027 fifth round pick.