Texans Announce Unfortunate Update on $78 Million Starting Offensive Lineman

The Houston Texans are dealing with a new issue for starting right tackle Trent Brown.

Brown was one of several players who were non-participants in the Texans’ first practice of Week 3, as Houston prepares to face AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, who also enter the contest at 0-2.

Moreover, in addition to the wrist injury he dealt with ahead of Week 2, the Texans also listed Brown as having a knee issue.

Brown’s absence from practice drew attention before the report amid noteworthy implications.

“Trent Brown did not practice today with a knee issue along with his previous wrist issue,” ESPN 97.5’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X in reaction to the news. “If he missed the game this week, Blake Fisher would likely be in line to start.”

Trent Brown Battling Injuries After Rough Outing in Texans’ Loss

Brown battled injuries last season, logging his first with the Texans in Week 10 and missing the final two games of the regular season and the playoff loss to the New England Patriots. The Texans notably revised his contract with playing time incentives.

Brown is notably coming off a rough outing in Week 2, though the same can be said of the Texans as a whole in that 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Texans notably brought Brown back on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

They also signed Braden Smith to a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency from the Colts this offseason.

Not only did Smith fail to beat Brown for the starting right tackle job, he has battled injuries since arriving and is currently on injured reserve due to a foot injury that was not believed to be serious but was detrimental enough to warrant the roster move.

Brown, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots, winning a Super Bowl with the latter in 2018, earning $78.4 million in his career.

Trent Brown’s Injury History Looms Large

Brown was a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2019, but he has struggled to stay healthy and/or secure a full-time starting role in the time since. Brown has started double-digit games one time since the start of the 2020 season.

He has logged double-digit appearances twice, most recently in 2023 with the Patriots.

Fisher, 23, is a former second-round pick, taken 59th overall by the Texans in the 2024 draft. He has started 15 of the 33 games he has played in so far, including 10 contests in 2025.