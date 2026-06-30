Texans Get Clear Message About Trade for Former Bears Draft Pick

For all of the good they did during the 2026 offseason, the Houston Texans may have also overextended themselves trying to project David Montgomery as something he has rarely been throughout his career.

That is the lead back, and he is joining an offense that could use exactly that after struggling in two of the past three seasons.

However, there is a strong belief that Montgomery and the Texans could be due for a letdown.

David Montgomery Primed to Let Texans Down

ESPN’s Seth Walder lauded much of what Texans general manager Nick Caserio did this offseason, from extending Azeez Al-Shaair, Will Anderson Jr., and several others to retooling the offensive line for the second time in as many springs, Montgomery’s arrival notwithstanding.

“I was much less enthused by the Montgomery trade, in which the Texans gave up fourth- and seventh-round picks (plus OL Juice Scruggs as a throw-in),” Walder wrote on June 30, giving Houston a “B-” for the offseason. “The team needed a running back to pair with Woody Marks, but considering Montgomery’s age — 29 is ancient in running back years — this was an inefficient use of resources.”

The Texans’ most recent trade, acquiring Joe Mixon, ran into issues, leading to him missing the 2025 season entirely and getting cut this offseason.

Conversely, Walder called the Montgomery trade “perhaps Detroit’s best move.”

“Any time a team can get that type of draft capital for a 29-year-old backup running back, it has to jump at the chance,” Walder wrote before adding the rub. “The Lions were right to do so even though Isiah Pacheco, who they signed in free agency, will likely be a downgrade.”

Montgomery began his career as a third-round pick with the Chicago Bears and spent the past three seasons in Detroit.

He went from leading the way to spelling Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions chose to move on from Montgomery, who was the heart and soul of their offense even as others like Gibbs stole the show, in the final year of his contract. The Texans invested further, extending him to a two-year, $16.5 million contract.

David Montgomery Filling Vital Role in Houston

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted the Texans’ hope that Montgomery’s toughness and physicality not only carry over but rub off on the team. He also noted that the Texans preserved the veteran during the offseason program.

That is not all, though.

“He showed he’s been valuable in other areas,” Alexander wrote on June 30, citing praise of Montgomery’s leadership qualities, noting that the Texans’ offense was “missing” that in 2025.

“In 2024, the Texans had vocal leaders like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. They were the ones to call the offense out in meetings for not performing up to their standards. But Diggs departed in free agency during the 2025 offseason, and Mixon suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss all of the 2025 season,” Alexander wrote.

“While C.J. Stroud is a leader by example, the quarterback has never been the loudest in the room. Montgomery provides that type of vocal leadership, as he’s often the one who speaks up in offensive meetings.”

Texans Betting Against History, on Depth

Montgomery is a downhill presence, which the Texans hope can help their paltry goal-line numbers in the running game. He does not add much as a receiver, but does have 231 receptions for 1,891 yards and 4 touchdowns (he has not scored in four years) as a pass catcher.

Since the start of the 2016 season, 13 players have rushed for 1,000 yards or more after turning 29, per Stathead. Seven of those instances have occurred since 2020.

Of those seven, Derrick Henry has accounted for three seasons.

The Texans have had a running back 29 or older rush for over 1,000 yards. It was Carlos Hyde in 2019. Those situations have largely been one-offs, with Henry, Adrian Peterson, and Raheem Mostert the only such backs to rush for over 800 yards multiple times since 2016.