Texans Expected to Sign $38 Million All-Pro in Free Agency

Situations in the NFL escalate quickly, which appears to be the case for DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans and former Cleveland Brown’s running back Nick Chubb. Chubb is a free agent after battling foot and knee injuries in 2024.

Should that meeting go well, according to NFL networks Ian Rappaport, the Texans are expected to sign Chubb with mandatory minicamp set to begin on June 10.

Chubb turns 30 in December.

“Sources: The #Texans are working on bringing in former #Browns star RB Nick Chubb for a visit on Monday,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz first reported on X on June 8. “Chubb, who spent seven seasons in Cleveland, could end up pairing with Joe Mixon in Houston if the visit goes well.”

Rapoport corroborated Schultz’s report with one of his own, adding the expectation that the Texans would sign Chubb should he pass whatever battery of tests they have planned.

“Sources: #Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the #Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say,” Rapoport reported on X on June 8. “Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston.”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson also reported on the expectation that Chubb will sign with the Texans.

Chubb is coming off a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Browns and has earned $38.3 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

Insider Doubts Nick Chubb Amid Texans’ Interest

Chubb rushed for 332 yards for the Browns in 2024, and at a career-worst clip. There are questions about how much gas Chubb has left in the tank. He played in 10 games in 2023 and 2024 combined and has an extensive injury history.

“This will be interesting. Texans were a fountain of youth for Joe Mixon last year. Can they do the same for Nick Chubb? Won’t be easy. Catastrophic injury in 2023. Just 332 yards and 3.3 YPC in eight games last year,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted on X on June 8. “If anyone can make it happen, might be Chubb. But …”

If healthy, Chubb, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, offers insurance for the Texans.

Mixon was seen wearing a walking boot this offseason. The Texans boast a deep stable of backs. However, they lack the kind of between-the-tackles runner that Mixon and Chubb are, again, when healthy, in their other options.

That group includes rookie third-round pick Woody Marks. Marks could threaten veteran third-down back Dare Ogunbowale’s roster spot.

Chubb could leave 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce on the trade block.

Texans Boosting Running Game Helps C.J. Stroud

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier on June 8th that Chubb was eager to sign with the team, eyeing before minicamp, and that the Texans were a team to watch. Fowler corroborated the planned signing. He also reported that returning to Cleveland was still in play for Chubb.

However, their depth after an offseason of activity made the move unlikely. That the same may not hold for the Texans could prove ominous for the likes of Pierce, Ogumbowale, etc.

Boosting their running game will take some pressure off third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

He followed up his historic Pro Bowl campaign with another strong effort, albeit one considered a step back after the lofty bar he set as a rookie. Adding Chubb to the room with Mixon and, presumably, Marks gives the Texans a well-rounded trio, so long as they remain healthy.

The Texans ranked 15th in rushing yards. However, they were 22nd in attempts, which could mean more volume is the answer for improvement, and Chubb can help with that.