Texans Raise Red Flag on Jadeveon Clowney, $60 Million Starter

Just two days into Week 2, and the Houston Texans could be without two starters and a key reserve in Jadeveon Clowney against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans placed linebacker Henry To’oTo’o on injured reserve with an injury.

He is expected to sideline him for several months.

Then, one day after suffering a hamstring injury in practice, $60 million Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins did not practice on Thursday.

“I haven’t spotted Nico Collins at practice,” the Houston Chronsicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X on September 17. “Add on the fact the #Texans signed a WR on the practice squad adds further doubt to his status for Sunday’s game.”

The Texans signed former Tennessee Titans receiver Bryce Oliver to their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s practice.

Jadeveon Clowney, Nico Collins Loom Large Over Texans

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans suggested on Wednesday that Clowney would practice on Thursday. Clowney was not spotted when players initially took the practice field on Thurday, sending up another red flag.

“#Texans Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney not practicing due to knee injury,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted on X on Sepetember 17, including a clip of the Texans’ ends who did practice.

Wilson also noted that “Ryans had said he would return to practice today.”

Wilson followed up with another post reporting that Clowney was working on the side with Texans training staff. That just made the final injury report that much more paramount to gaining clarity on Clowney’s status.

Wilson added that Clowney’s knee injury is “not a serious one, but bothered him enough to be held out Wednesday and Thursday. Today, he worked on side field with trainers.”

The Texans have one more session, but could also wait until gam day to make a final decision.

Clowney recorded the Texans’ first sack of the season, 1 of 2 they tallied against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Texans will need all the help they can get in Week 2 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow insisted he will play despite back soreness.