Texans Reach Deal With Former Buccaneers Cornerback Amid Roster Concerns

The Houston Texans, with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm, are one of the more aggressive organizations in the NFL, and their latest move for Bryce Hall only further solidifies that reality ahead of their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hall, 28, is a cornerback with ties to the team.

He joins the Texans amid several injuries to a secondary that battled them last season, providing some much-needed depth and versatility in terms of playing multiple phases.

Texans Add Former Jets CB Bryce Hall

“We have signed Bryce Hall,” the Texans announced in a post on X on August 17, just a few days shy of one week since they brought him in for a workout.

Hall was a fifth-round pick, taken 158th overall in the 2020 draft.

He began his career with the New York Jets, spending four seasons in the Big Apple before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. There, Hall was a teammate of new Texans defensive lineman Logan Hall and running back Owen Wright.

SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler noted on X that Hall “most recently … won the 2026 UFL crown with Louisville.”

Hall has started 26 of 40 games played in his career.

He has 122 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive touchdown–which he scored on that recovery–and 0.5 sacks. At 6-foot-1, he has good size for the corner position and also plays special teams. That is an area in which the Texans could certainly use some help.

“#Texans not practicing Sunday: Tank Dell, Jaylin Noel (pinkie finger, hamstring), Ja’Marcus Ingram (shoulder), Collin Wright (strain, soft tissue, day to day), Jake Hansen (ankle), Brevin Jordan (knee), Jawhar Jordan (strained hip flexor), British Brooks (broken hand),” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 16.

Most of those players do or would contribute on special teams for the Texans this coming season, making their absences far from negligible.

Wilson connected Hall’s addition and Ingram and Wright’s injuries.

“#Texans officially signed former #Buccaneers corner Bryce Hall,” Wilson posted on X on August 17. “Team has two injuries in secondary: Ja’Marcus Ingram (shoulder) and Collin Wright (soft tissue strain). Both got injured against #Chargers on Thursday night.”

Texans Get Status Update After Roster Move

The Texans’ decision to add Hall preceded and, perhaps, even inspired an update on their salary cap situation.

According to Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman on August 17, the Texans have $24.4 million in cap space, presumably pending the finalization of Hall’s deal, the details of which have yet to circulate amongst the public.

He is unlikely to have commanded much, coming off a one-year, $1.2 million deal in Tampa Bay.