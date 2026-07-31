Texans Get Eyes on Former Patriots Teammates After Losing Defender

The Houston Texans could have three of the 2024 New England Patriots’ linebackers on their roster before training camp is over. They already have one: Marte Mapu. But the Texans showed interest in two more–Jahlani Tavai and Sione Takitaki–on Friday.

This comes on the heels of their latest injury at the position, with special teamer and reserve linebacker Jake Hansen hurting his foot during practice on Thursday.

The Texans’ activity could be the strongest signal yet that Hansen will miss time.

Texans Eye Ex-Patriots LBs Jahlani Tavai and Sione Takitaki

“#Texans worked out linebackers Sione Takitaki and Jahlani Tavai after Jake Hansen injured his foot,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on July 31.

Neither Takitaki nor Tavai were Patriots draft picks.

The Detroit Lions selected Tavai in the second round with the 43rd overall pick of the 2019 draft, while the Cleveland Browns selected Takitaki one round later with the 80th overall selection of the cycle.

Tavai turns 30 in September. He has 466 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries in his career. He has started 67 of 107 games played.

Takitaki, 31, has 292 combined stops, 4.0 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 FFs, and 1 recovery.

He has started 40 of 86 games played. However, Takitaki and/or Tavai would only be needed as depth replacements. The Texans’ incumbents are more likely to move up a rung on the depth chart amid Hansen’s absence.

The Texans worked out four players on Thursday, including a pair of running backs. This is their first move to explore outside LBs.

This story will be updated shortly…