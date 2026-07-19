Texans Get Concerned Message About Second-Year Running Back

The Houston Texans hope that David Montgomery and Woody Marks form a proper tandem next season, rejuvenating a rushing attack that did the offense few favors last season. However, there is a chance that neither is up to the task.

The Texans took a multi-layered approach to addressing their lackluster ground game this offseason.

Still, Marks and Montgomery are the keys.

Texans Cautioned Over Woody Marks

Marks led the Texans with 703 yards, but he had 196 attempts for 3.6 yards per carry for a Texans run game that ranked 22nd during the regular season. He is expected to complement Montgomery, who has taken steps to prepare for what is expected to be a three-down role.

But NFL.com’s Matt Okada noted that both players could be disappointments in 2026.

Okada specifically cited “RB2”–i.e., Marks–as the Texans’ “biggest remaining roster issue” with training camp approaching.

“Houston added David Montgomery as a thunder element, but his Detroit success came in tandem with the lightning-esque play of Jahmyr Gibbs,” Okada wrote on July 17. “Both Montgomery and Woody Marks were below league average in explosive run rate last year, and I worry Houston’s run game will lack spark in 2026.”

Okada noted that the selection was an attempt to “pick a nit.” Still, the concerns over Montgomerey as RB1 are not new, and Marks already struggled in that regard as a rookie last season.

The Texans’ defense ranked first overall and second in scoring.

Their offense ranked 18th overall and 13th in scoring. So, while much of the focus has fallen on C.J. Stroud and the 14th-ranked passing gam, the rushing attack is undeniably a bigger issue.

Woody Marks Gets Clear Message From RB Coach

Marks profiled as a complementary back coming into the NFL. He was only pressed into a leading role for the Texans because Joe Mixon missed the entire season. Moreover, their initial replacement, Nick Chubb, proved ineffective.

Heading into his second season, Marks could show the kind of improvement young players often do, thanks to experience.

The Texans also have a clear vision for how they will use him.

“Once he learned the game, he played a lot faster. And you can see him, now, playing even faster,” Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in June. “His role is going to pick up. Some third down, special teams– kickoff return guy. But more importantly, probably in the passing game as well. Just his level of confidence in the offense– going into Year 2–is at an all-time high right now, and we’ve got to keep it there.”

Marks’ role figures to still be substantial. Montgomery has never been a significant contributor in the passing game, though he is capable. Still, he turned 29 in June. The Texans will surely look to keep him as fresh as possible for a potential playoff run.

On paper, Marks and Montgomery profile as solid duo for the Texans. That is, as long as the other key part of their revamped running game–a retooled offensive line–does its part.

Marks and Montgomery’s first work for the Texans in the preseason will be worth monitoring.