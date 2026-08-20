Insider Raises Eyebrows on Potential Texans Trade for Jayden Higgins Replacement

The Houston Texans may still have hope if they have any designs on fourth-year wide receiver Kayshon Boutte of the New England Patriots in a trade amid the loss of former second-round pick Jayden Higgins to a season-ending knee injury.

It was believed that the Patriots, along with the Denver Broncos, would be two teams arguably least likely to help the Texans address their unfortunate void.

That might not be the case if Boutte and the Texans are motivated enough.

Insider Touts Kayshon Boutte as Texans Trade Fit

Per Underdog NFL on X on August 20, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes that Boutte “makes sense” as a trade target for the Texans.

Boutte is a former sixth-round pick who emerged as a threat for the Patriots over the past two seasons in particular, but he faces a new-look room with offseason trade acquisitions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Boutte also raised eyebrows during Patriots practice on Wednesday.

[eyes emoji] Kayshon Boutte is speaking with agent Drew Rosenhaus on the Patriots practice field right now,” Foxborough Fellas Podcast host Pete Collins posted on X on August 19.

Rosenhaus’ list of Texans clients is relatively small, but noteworthy. Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins tops the list that also includes starting right tackle Trent Brown and rookies in defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and Collin Wright.

There is support for the move among the Texans’ base.

“Boutte always makes sense,” Houston Stressans (Garrett Williams) posted on X on August 20 in reaction to Rapoport’s comments. “Down.”

Boutte, 24, has 78 receptions, 1,159 yards, and 9 touchdowns in his career. He tallied a career-high 6 TDs, with 551 yards on 33 catches for the Patriots during the 2025 regular season and a 9-168-1 line in four playoff games.

Boutte has other ties to the team, too.

Kayshon Boutte Has Multiple Ties to Texans

In addition to sharing representation, Boutte and Brown were teammates on the Patriots in 2023, along with Texans linebacker Marte Mapu and center Jake Andrews.

Andrews, Boutte, and Mapu were all part of the same draft class. That is a lot of commonality on a roster that could use Boutte’s big-play ability to pick up the slack, not just from losing Higgins, but also from not knowing what they have in Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio also came up in the Patriots organization.

All of their ties could make the Texans an appealing destination for Boutte, who might appeal to Caserio and Co. at least partly due to similar reasons.

Boutte is well-versed in a version of the offense that the Texans run under offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Moreover, Texans wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels is the brother of Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Texans WRs Have Major Opportunity

While the Texans sort through their options, Bouttee or otherwise, incumbents Jared Wayne and Xavier Hutchinson face a tremendous opportunity.

The Texans are playing their starters for a sizeable amount of snaps, which means Hutchinson and Wayne will likely get ample opportunities alongside Collins in three-receiver sets. Also keep an eye on rookie Lewis Bond, a seventh-round pick who has stood out during training camp.

Eventually, the Texans hope to get Dell and Noel back in full.

They still have veteran and Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, as well as a slew of depth options looking to claim a spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster.

Boutte may still be a long-shot trade target for the Texans, but the fit is clearly there. Even though he is not a big-bodied target like Higgins is, Boutte still profiles as a strong complement to the 6-foot-4 Collins, with Hutchinson and Watson both 6-foot-2 or taller, filling the size void.