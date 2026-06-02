Texans Add 6-Foot-4 Former Titans Find With Ties to Team

The Houston Texans are leaning into DeMeco Ryans’ coaching staff with their latest roster move, bringing in young offensive lineman Derrick Graham Jr.

Graham is a second-generation NFL player and offensive lineman.

That is a good starting point as he looks to continue his football career at the NFL level. He has already gotten a look from one club, and will now seek an opportunity with the Texans during the offseason program.

Texans Sign Former Titans Prospect Derrick Graham

“The Texans signed former Tulane offensive lineman Derrick Graham after a successful workout, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on June 1.

“Graham, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound left tackle, played for Texans offensive line coach and run game Coordinator Cole Popovich at Troy University before transferring to Texas A&M and then finishing his collegiate career at Tulane.”

Graham’s father, also named Derrick Graham, played in the NFL for nine seasons.

Originally a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990, the elder Graham also suited up for the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks during his career.

Graham, who notably scored a touchdown during his time at Troy, was initially invited to try out for the Tennessee Titans during their rookie minicamp. He moves on to another AFC South squad in the Texans, who have remade their O-line in back-to-back offseasons.

The Kneaux’s Patrick Harkness noted a belief Graham could be an “immediate impact player.”

“Versatile and technically sound offensive tackle who anchored the left side for Tulane after transfers from Texas A&M and Troy. Excelled in pass protection with solid run blocking and a high football IQ in spread-to-run schemes,” Harkness wrote in his pre-draft profile on Graham back in April.

“Scouts praise his combination of technical refinement, starting production, durability, and high-floor traits as a reliable UDFA offensive lineman.”

Harkness added that Graham “can compete for depth/backup roles immediately while developing into a potential starter with continued strength gains. Immediate impact player on special teams and the offensive line.”

Texans Continue to Overhaul Offensive Line

Graham’s arrival follows the Texans releasing fellow offensive lineman Sidy Sow, and their larger-scale overhaul from earlier this offseason.

The Texans traded Tytus Howard, their best O-lineman in 2025, to the Cleveland Browns, and backup Juice Scruggs was shipped off to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade for running back David Montgomery.

The Texans did re-sign 2025 starters Ed Ingram at right guard and Trent Brown at tackle.

However, they relegated Brown to backup status. The Texans signed Braden Smith at his position to go with interior linemen Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown.

Teller is expected to start at left guard, while Brown will compete to start at center. He could back up Jake Andrews there as well as Ingram and Teller at guard. Moreover, the Texans selected Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu during the 2026 draft.

They all join incumbent starter and 2025 second-round pick Aireontae Ersery.

Backups Blake Fisher and Jarrett Kingston are also on hand. That gives the Texans plenty of options to sort through for their 53-player depth chart and 16-player practice squad roster.