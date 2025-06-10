Texans Urged to Add Motivated $20 Million Veteran Tackling Machine 

The Houston Texans’ defense has gravitated to the “Swarm” mentality that head coach DeMeco Ryans has instilled, and former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt would make a fine addition to the group for that same reason.

Nicknamed “Playoff P” for his postseason playmaking prowess, Pratt recorded a career-high 143 total tackles in 2024 and has logged at least 89 combined stops in five straight seasons.

The Bengals cut him in the final year of a three-year, $20.2 million contract.

“I’m very appreciative of what Germaine has done for our team over the last six years,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson on June 10. “He has been a part of plays and wins that will be remembered forever by Bengals fans. I will always pull for Germaine and I wish him the best moving forward.”

All Germaine Pratt did was make big plays. Here’s two notable fumbles he forced. There’s plenty more 😂😂😂😂. He’s nicknamed Playoff P for a reason. https://t.co/eft8rSNLxp pic.twitter.com/XR9eSRBptI — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) June 9, 2025

“God I thank you [heart emoji],” Pratt posted on X on June 10 after his release, which NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported on June 9, was official.

Pratt sent a string of cryptic posts over several days in recent weeks as his fate played out publicly amid the Bengals’ other offseason items. Pratt could serve dual purposes for the Texans if they pursued him.

Texans Can Block Colts From Ex-Bengals LB Germaine Pratt

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport touted Pratt’s fit with the Texans’ AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, where he would be reunited with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Until C.J. Stroud arrived, the Texans had been the Colts’ little brother, and new Indy safety Camryn Bynum has already said he expects the division to come down to the two teams’ Week 18 matchup.

Swiping Pratt would be a savvy move on the Texans’ part.

Germaine Pratt has been released by the Cincinnati Bengals.. "It would make a lot of sense for him to land in Indianapolis with Lou Anarumo" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kbKQKnxnRq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2025

Of course, the Texans have Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’o To’o manning the middle of their defense.

To’o To’o, 24, led the team in tackles in 2024.

Al-Shaair, however, while only 27, has battled injuries throughout his career. He missed six games in 2024. The Texans have depth in veterans Christian Harris and E.J. Speed. Pratt is younger than Speed, 30, and more proven than the 24-year-old Harris.

Texans in Unique Position

Even without Pratt, the Texans can rely on the efforts they have already put into their defense this offseason. They brought back run-stuffing defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi. Moreover, they bolstered an already strong secondary with third-round draft pick Jaylin Smith of USC.

They signed former Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb, adding him behind fellow Pro Bowler Joe Mixon and a deep stable.

The Texans also retooled the wide receiver room and offensive line around Stroud.

They are primed to take the AFC South for the third straight season. It would mark a first in franchise history. That alone is enough reason for the Texans to be aggressive as they capitalize on what figures to be the final year (or two) of having Stroud on a bargain contract.

His highly anticipated extension could reach historic levels. Cashing in on a potential title window before that kicks in is key. Pratt can help the Texans do that this coming season.