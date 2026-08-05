Texans Cut Ties With 6-Foot-3, 305-Pound Defensive Tackle in Roster Shuffle

The Houston Texans have made another change to their roster following the addition of Super Bowl champion wide receiver and return man Montrell Washington, with Junior Tafuna suffering the ramifications.

Tafuna is a second-year former undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman’s departure follows a couple of other moves along the Texans’ defensive line. That includes one at his tackle spot.

Texans Part Ways With Junior Tafuna in Roster Shake-Up

“The Houston Texans have waived the following player,” the team announced via its official website, noting Tafuna as the departing player.

A four-year contributor at Utah, Tafuna joined Houston as a college free agent in 2025.

He did not see the field as a rookie, as the Texans boasted a top-five run defense. This offseason, they added several players to their defensive tackle group. One of whom is a former starter for the team. That left Tafuna’s outlook with the Texans murky at best.

This story will be updated shortly…