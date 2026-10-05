Seahawks Sign Ex-Texans Pro Bowler Amid Jadarian Price Injury

The Seattle Seahawks, who are dealing with some injuries at the running back position, are signing ex-Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“A return to the NFL for the talented RB with rookie Jadarian Price on IR, as Mixon will wear No. 25,” wrote Schultz in a post on X.

Mixon, who last played in the NFL in 2024, should be fresh after a year off from football. When healthy, he can truly add another level to an offense; just ask Texans fans what their offense was like with him in the backfield two seasons ago compared to what they had last year.

With first-round running back Jadarian Price set to miss several games with a chest injury, Mixon should have plenty of opportunity to re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s top backs.

What Happened to Joe Mixon in 2025?

After the 2024 season, Houston Texans fans probably felt like they were set at the running back position for the short-term future after a monster season from Mixon.

The former second-round draft pick had just run for 1,016 yards on 245 attempts, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground for the Texans’ offense.

Then, during the 2025 offseason, a mysterious foot injury suffered away from the team kept him out for the entire season, and Houston’s offense suffered for it.

They went from a middle-of-the-pack rushing team in 2024 to a bottom-11 team in 2025, as they were unable to get the same type of production out of a two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks.

To this day, the cause of Mixon’s foot injury remains a bit of a mystery. Texans’ general manager Nick Caserio refused to provide specifics when asked about it during the 2025 season.

“I know that we’ve been asked about this multiple times and it’s not that I’m trying to be evasive, it’s just a very gray situation. Joe’s worked at it. There were times when he’s made progress and other times when the progress is kind of stalled there a little bit. Players in his situation are on the reserve list until they’re not, so Joe’s doing everything he can,” Caserio said in a November 2025 interview.

Whatever went wrong with Mixon, it’s clear Houston wasn’t going to put up with it any longer, as they released him early in the 2026 offseason.

Have the Texans Finally Upgraded Their Run Game?

To finally replace Mixon this past offseason, the Houston Texans traded for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. So far, it has not paid off as much as they would like.

Houston’s rushing attack has never been this bad. Amid their 0-4 start, they’re averaging 79 rushing yards per game, third worst in the league in front of only the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Montgomery himself has not gotten off to a great start. He has 47 carries for 127 yards, good for 2.7 yards per carry.

If the Texans are going to get their season up off the ground, they’re going to need to find a way to establish a more consistent running game. It’s something their offense is desperately lacking, and it only puts more on C.J. Stroud’s plate.