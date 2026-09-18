Texans’ C.J. Stroud Gets More Bad News Amid Nico Collins Update

The day began ominously enough for C.J. Stoud and the Houston Texans, with multiple reports of not seeing two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins on the practice field. Then came the report that all but made it official for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins not practicing Friday morning, and not expected to play Sunday after sustaining Grade 1 hamstring injury Wednesday during practice, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 18, adding “Also not practicing during open portion: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Ed Ingram (groin).”

#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins not practicing Friday morning, and not expected to play Sunday after sustaining Grade 1 hamstring injury Wednesday during practice, per league source@KPRC2 Also not practicing during open portion: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Ed Ingram (groin) https://t.co/kOw4ThnyAA pic.twitter.com/tHGIhYp7jf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2026

Collins’ continued absence from practice paints a clear picture and leaves Stroud down his intended Nos. 1 and 2 targets.

Second-year receiver Jayden Higgins tore his ACL during a joint practice this preseason.

Clowney’s absence continues an ominous trend after he was expected to return to practice on Wednesday and did not. Ingram’s injury is not new, but it would create another issue for Stroud ahead of another QB showdown against Bengals star Joe Burrow.

C.J. Stroud Gets Bad News on Nico Collins, Ed Ingram at Texans Practice

“Far full from the full team out here, but I don’t see RG Ed Ingram (groin – limited Thursday),” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler posted on X on September 18. “I do see the rest of the OL.”

Ingram is a polarizing player for the Texans, coming off a breakout season in his first campaign with the club. He earned a $37.5 million contract, re-signing ahead of free agency during the 2026 offseason.

Without him, though, the Texans are still in surprisingly good shape.

The Texans signed former Cleveand Browns guard Wyatt Teller in free agency. He was expected to step in as the teams left guard.

That job has gone to rookie first-round pick Keylan Rutledge. Now, though, that allows Teller to step into his traditional right guard spot in Ingram’s place if the latter is unable to suit up against the Bengals in Week 2.

Kayshon Boutte Must Step Up

Plenty will be asked of the Texans’ incumbent receivers, Xavier Hutchingson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne, but this is a significant test for training camp trade acquisition Kayshon Boutte.

Brought in to help make up for the loss of Higgins, even more is now on his plate.

That could prove too tall a task, with Boutte having durability issue on top of never being fully tasked with those responsibilities. However, it is as good an opportunity as he could have asked for in a contract year.

Texans’ Pass Rush Takes Hit Without Jadeveon Clowney

Losing Collins and Ingram would set Stroud and the offense back, since they are starters. But losing Clowney for Week 2 would also bee a blow for the Texans, even with him occupying a reserve role in his return to Houston.

Clowney recorded the Texans’ first sack of the season, and head coach DeMeco Ryans teased using him, Daniell Hunter, and Will Anderson Jr. on the field at the same time.

Obviously, that cannot happen if Clowney is not on the field.