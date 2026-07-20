C.J. Stroud Put On Notice Before Texans Training Camp 

There is no escaping the significance of the 2026 season for fourth-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Stroud has not shied away from his rough 2025 postseason while simultaneous expressing his belief that he has done enough to warrant a new contract. Despite that, no deal has materialized between Stroud and the Texans yet.

Without one, Stroud continues to be subjected to speculation and analysis.

All Eyes on Texans’ C.J. Stroud as Training Camp Nears

Stroud and the Texans’ veterans will report for training camp on July 28, six days after the team’s rookies. No one in attendance will be under the microscope more than Stroud. Such is the nature of playing quarterback.

However, recency bias has spoiled opinions of Stroud, leading to the uncertainty that the Texans’ inaction regarding his contract has helped foster.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones listed Stroud as the Texan with the “most on the line” ahead of camp.

“The Texans made Stroud the second pick of the 2023 draft, and he has helped his team reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. However, he has yet to help them get over the hump, and pressure continues to mount. Last season, the Texans had a championship-caliber defense, but Stroud’s postseason struggles cost the team a chance to advance to the AFC Championship Game, and possibly the Super Bowl,” Jones wrote on July 20.

“While Houston did pick up Stroud’s fifth-year option this spring, the lack of playoff success has given the Texans pause in awarding the quarterback a long-term contract extension. Instead, they’re taking a wait-and-see approach. The Texans need to see more from him this season before committing to him for the long term and making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. If Stroud can finally take his team on a deep postseason run, he could quiet all of the doubts about his future.”

There has been plenty of speculation about Stroud’s future, but the 2023 Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year has maintained that he wants to remain with the Texans, leaving the ball in their court.

C.J. Stroud’s Struggles Go Beyond QB

Despite the conversations about him, Stroud set new career highs in completion percentage (64.5%) and Total QBR (61.7) during the 2025 regular season. That was despite the Texans’ offensive line struggling with consistency in pass protection.

The Texans revamped their offensive line for the second straight offseason, potentially indicating they believe that was at least partly to blame for Stroud’s woes.

However, their work on Stroud’s arsenal of pass-catchers was less pronounced.

The Texans added only one experienced veteran, tight end Foster Moreau. He will help after the Texans felt the sting of losing starter Dalton Schultz to injury during the postseason. They drafted tight end Marlin Klein and wide receiver Lewis Bond.

It is unclear just how much either player will be able to help make Stroud’s life easier as rookies, though, and that is the biggest hurdle the Texans must clear this coming season.

That is both for him and themselves, with no legitimate replacement on hand.