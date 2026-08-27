Texans Defensive End Gets Devastating Update After Practice Exit

The second stint with the Houston Texans has hit a significant setback for Ali Gaye.

“#Texans defensive end Ali Gaye suffered major knee injury in joint practice with #Panthers, MRI confirms, per league source, and severity of damage will require long recovery time, medical procedure,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 27. “Tough setback for 6-foot-6, 265-pound former LSU standout who signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and then played for the Tennessee Titans before rejoining Houston this year. He has recorded nine career tackles and one sack.”

#Texans defensive end Ali Gaye suffered major knee injury in joint practice with #Panthers, MRI confirms, per league source, and severity of damage will require long recovery time, medical procedure. Tough setback for 6-foot-6, 265-pound former LSU standout who signed with the… https://t.co/0sVyQVRhJf pic.twitter.com/TiSYNhPn14 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 27, 2026

Gaye, 27, was supposed to be a back-end roster addition, providing depth behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Texans Lose Ali Gaye ‘Suffered Major Knee Injury’ vs Panthers

Instead of filling a role, Gaye joins the continually growing list of injured Texans players, and defensive ends in particular. He is also just another player expected to miss the entire 2026 campaign, which is not a position that any Super Bowl contender wants to be in.

The injury occurred virtually simultaneously with Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith going down with a foot injury.

Smith is expected to miss a matter of weeks.

Gaye was not as fortunate. It is an extremely disappointing development for him. It also puts the Texans back in a position they were in coming into the offseason. They once again face significant questions about their depth on the edges.

Texans Face DE Depth Challenge

Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla posted on X on August 26 that the Texans “will likely be in the market for a DE4 this weekend as the cutdown approaches,” rattling off their list of issues:

Dylan Horton out for the season.

Dominique Robinson hasn’t practiced since the 1st preseason game, also wasn’t notable in camp before.

Up & Down for Solomon Byrd.

Jadeveon Clowney dealing with a minor injury.

Logan Hall & Mario Edwards Jr. far more snaps on the IDL during camp.

Gaye was projected to play a smaller role for the Texans.

But their ever-growing list of injured players and season-ending issues–which includes linebacker E.J. Speed and wide receiver Jayden Higgins–is certainly worth monitoring as head coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. approach the regular season.