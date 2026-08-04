Texans Make Roster Decision on WR Amid Deal With 3-Time Pro Bowler

It is official: Jadeveon Clowney is back where it all began, with the Houston Texans. He is rocking his old jersey number. However, all of the Texans’ recent additions meant that they needed to make room for the three-time Pro Bowler, and they decided on DJ Turner.

Turner is a veteran wide receiver in a crowded room largely built on drafted and developed talent. He joined the Texans just ahead of training camp after the team showed interest in June.

However, he suffered a setback that helped pave the way for the Texans’ latest decision.

Texans Announce Roster Move With WR Amid Jadeveon Clowney News

“The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list,” the team said in a release on the official website on August 4, naming Turner. The former undrafted free agent began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This type of designation means that Turner will miss at least several weeks.

“Players on IR don’t count against the 53-man active roster limit, but their salaries count against the salary cap,” ESPN’s Keith Jenkins wrote in September 2025. “Players on IR must miss a minimum of four games. Teams may designate up to eight players to return from IR during the regular season (and up to 10 if a team makes the postseason). An individual player can be designated twice.”

“Once a player on IR is cleared to practice, they have 21 days to either be activated to the active roster or be placed on season-ending IR. They can also be released or traded.”

Texans’ Next Move Coming Soon Enough

Jenkins also noted that a team must designate a player to return by the roster cutdown deadline. That falls on August 30 this year. If not, the player must remain on IR for the entire season. That gives a deadline for a potential decision on Turner.

The Texans can also waive Turner from the reserve/injured list.

That would consist of him going through the waiver process and, if unclaimed, reverting to the Texans’ IR.

From there, the two sides could work towards an injury settlement. If they go that route, Turner would be ineligible to return to the Texans for the length as determined by their settlement agreement, plus an additional three weeks.

This story will be updated shortly…