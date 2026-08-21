DeMeco Ryans, Texans Facing New Injury Concerns as Roster Takes More Hits

Houston Texans rookies Wade Woodaz and Noah Whittington had two very different nights statistically, but it ended similarly. They suffered literal injuries in addition to the insult for the team.

The Texans squandered a three-score lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Texans are already dealing with multiple injuries at both linebacker and running back, adding significance to the youngsters’ respective statuses.

Texans Rookies Wade Woodaz, Noah Whittington Suffer Injuries vs Raiders

“#Texans Wade Woodaz had his thumb examined during the game,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 20. “Unavailable for interviews afterward along with Noah Whittington because of injuries.”

Woodaz was one of the game’s standouts.

He finished with 2 total tackles, but he also had a pick-6 against Raiders QB and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

“After reviewing the film, Woodaz told the Chronicle he wasn’t pleased with his performance against the Chargers last week. He felt he was overthinking and reacting too quickly instead of playing within the defense,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on August 20 about what was “arguably the biggest play of the game” from the converted safety or anyone else.

“On Thursday, he responded well.”

Whittington finished with 11 yards on nine carries. He added 12 more yards on his lone reception against the Raiders.

Injuries Piling Up for Texans

Alexander noted that Woodaz has taken over for the injured E.J. Speed and could be leaned on heavily by head coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. this coming season, with Jake Hansen also sidelined. Despite his big play, Woodaz still felt there was “a lot” left out on the field.

The Texans are already without RBs British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, and Joshua Pitsenberger.

Their only healthy backs coming out of the Raiders game are starter David Montgomery–who did not play in the contest–RB2 Woody Marks, and newcomer Owen Wright, leaving the Texans precariously thin, especially at this time in the NFL calendar.

They lost Jayden Higgins for the season to a torn ACL and have yet to get fellow wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell, or tight end Brevin Jordan, back in full or at all.

The Texans have solid depth, but it is once again being tested.

They battled injuries at every position last season, as many teams do, including quarterback during the 2025 campaign. They still have time to get healthier, but this has been an inauspicious start.

Raiders Lose Promising Young Cornerback vs Texans

The Raiders did not emerge from the contest unscathed, losing cornerback Chigozie Anusiem during the third quarter to an apparent knee injury while covering a Kai Kroeger punt. Players from both sides took a knee during the somber moments following the injury.

Anusiem required a ride on the cart back into the locker room area for further examination. He had an air cast on his leg.

Las Vegas ruled Anusiem out less than three minutes later.

Anusiem is a former undrafted free agent who appeared in three games for the Raiders in 2025 and one contest as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. The third-year corner has four total tackles in a career spent mostly as a contributor on special teams.