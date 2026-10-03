Indianapolis Colts Have 3 X-Factors Worth Watching vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9:30 a.m. ET in London.

Heading into the clash, the Colts have three X-factors who could decide the game.

Colts’ 3 X-Factors for Week 4 Matchup

The Colts’ performance on Sunday will largely depend on three players — a trio of X-factors.

3. WR Josh Downs

Since Alec Pierce’s injury left him sidelined, the team has been looking to 5-foot-9, 171-pound wide receiver Josh Downs.

Through his three games this year, he’s logged 14 receptions for 186 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

As reported by JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, Downs recently stated, “We started in the spring. Alec wasn’t out there, so I was definitely getting the ball a lot more and then camp as well, and then being able to do it against different teams is also very important. Just gotta keep building week to week.”

2. QB Daniel Jones

Considering Jones is the starting quarterback, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see his name crack this list.

The Commanders’ coverage is going to be applying pressure to Jones early on — the earlier he can establish Downs, the better.

So far this season, he has completed 65 of 98 passes (66.3%) for 611 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

1. RB Jonathan Taylor

If there’s any weapon in Indianapolis’ back pocket, it’s running back Jonathan Taylor.

At the time of this writing, he is tied for 66 rushing attempts alongside Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons.

Since Week 1, Taylor has converted 66 rushing carries for 258 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He’s registered four touchdowns along the way.

Over the past six seasons, Taylor has carried the Colts’ offense on his shoulders. He now needs a kick-start — perhaps Week 4 will offer the boost he’s looking for.

Snapshot of the Colts Right Now

Indianapolis is 1-2 overall in the AFC South, having been edged out by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1).

Lining up behind them are the Tennessee Titans (0-3) and the Texans (0-3).

According to a prediction by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, Indianapolis has a fair shot at coming out on top.

“Both teams won for the first time last week and now head to London to play this week,” he wrote. “Then the Colts defense showed improvement last week, while Commanders defense made some big players. Look for the Colts and Commanders to both score a lot, but it’s the Colts who will win it late.”

If Indianapolis pulls off last-minute success like last week, the Week 4 victory will be theirs.

The Colts and Commanders are on an equal playing field, but if this trio — Downs, Jones and Taylor — perform well, Indianapolis will be in good hands.