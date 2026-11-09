Colts’ Latest Workouts Hint At A Mo Alie-Cox Exit

The Indianapolis Colts have given fans another reason to wonder whether their roster will look different after Tuesday’s trade deadline. Several players have come up in trade rumors, but the team’s latest round of workouts raises questions about a position that already has plenty of bodies.

Indianapolis doesn’t appear to need more options at tight end based on numbers alone. That makes the timing of Monday’s visits worth watching, particularly with veteran Mo Alie-Cox among the players who have drawn trade interest.

Jake Arthur of Colts Roundtable reported that Indianapolis took a lengthy look at potential additions.

“The #Colts worked out four tight ends today — Harrison Bryant, Jameson Geers, Bryson Nesbit, and Messiah Swinson — and wide receiver Malick Meiga. The tight end aspect is interesting, considering they already have FIVE on the active roster.”

Working out a player doesn’t guarantee a signing. However, bringing in four candidates at an already crowded position gives the Colts’ upcoming decisions a little more intrigue.

Colts’ Tight End Workouts Raise Mo Alie-Cox Questions

Arthur offered another telling observation when someone asked about Alie-Cox in response to his report.

“That’s kinda what it feels like. You only do that if you are losing someone from the roster or due to injury.”

That response falls short of confirming a trade, but it connects the workouts to a potential departure. With Alie-Cox already attracting attention, Indianapolis could be checking its options before deciding whether to move him.

The veteran’s blocking ability gives interested teams a reason to call. A contender looking for help protecting its quarterback or creating running lanes could see value in adding an experienced tight end without asking him to become a featured receiving target.

For the Colts, the question would be whether a potential return justifies losing that experience. Trading Alie-Cox would also mean replacing his responsibilities, which helps explain why evaluating available tight ends could matter before any agreement comes together.

Indianapolis would want to know what help it could bring in before creating another opening.

Indianapolis Could Be Preparing For Another Roster Change

There is another explanation to keep in mind. Arthur specifically mentioned injury, and the workouts alone don’t establish which player’s situation prompted the visits.

Still, the combination of previous Alie-Cox trade interest and four tight end workouts makes this more interesting than an isolated tryout. The Colts have enough players at the position to invite questions about why they are evaluating so many others.

Tuesday will provide an answer on whether Indianapolis moves its veteran. Until then, Monday’s activity gives fans a concrete reason to keep watching Alie-Cox’s status. If the Colts do agree to a deal, these visits could end up explaining how they prepared for it.