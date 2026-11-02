Colts Trade Rumors Drag Surprise Veteran Into Mix

Indianapolis Colts fans could probably use a break from checking which player might be packing his bags next. Some familiar offensive names have dominated that conversation. However, the latest update includes a veteran whose work rarely earns the same attention. Apparently, teams shopping for help have been looking beyond the Colts’ biggest playmakers.

Mo Alie-Cox has entered the conversation.

The tight end might seem like an unusual name to mention alongside Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs. Yet his inclusion offers another reason to wonder how different Indianapolis could look after its next round of roster decisions, which are presumably being made by Chief Executive Officer Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler included Alie-Cox while discussing the Colts’ trade outlook Monday afternoon.

“Certainly, the sense around the league is that the Indianapolis Colts ship out more pieces,” Fowler said. “It could be [Jonathan] Taylor, could be receiver Josh Downs.”

Then came the less predictable part of his update.

“Even there’s some interest in blocking tight end Mo Alie-Cox.”

That final sentence gives Indianapolis another situation to consider. While Taylor or Downs would command bigger headlines, interest in Alie-Cox suggests potential buyers are examining the supporting cast, too.

Mo Alie-Cox Offers a Different Kind of Trade Appeal

A team considering the Colts’ tight end would presumably have a different shopping list from one pursuing Taylor or Downs.

Blocking tight ends can help an offense without needing a steady stream of targets. For a contender seeking more reliable execution around its established playmakers, that role could carry value.

Alie-Cox’s appeal would likely center on those responsibilities. A potential addition would not need to become the focal point of an offense to contribute.

However, there is a meaningful difference between attracting interest and nearing a trade.

Fowler did not identify an interested team, outline an offer or suggest an agreement was imminent. His comments also did not establish that the Colts are actively shopping Alie-Cox.

The update puts his name on the radar. Anything more definitive would get ahead of the reporting.

For the Colts, the question would be whether an offer justifies removing another contributor from its offense. Even a smaller transaction requires weighing the return against the work someone else would inherit.

Colts Could Have Another Decision Beyond Their Biggest Names

Taylor and Downs will understandably draw much of the attention. Either departure would raise substantial questions about the offense.

Alie-Cox presents a quieter possibility, but his inclusion makes this update interesting. Teams apparently see something useful in a player who has largely stayed outside the loudest Colts trade discussions.

That does not guarantee a departure. It does give Colts fans another name to watch.

The next Indianapolis trade headline could feature someone few were expecting.