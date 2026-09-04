Colts QB Daniel Jones Describes Feelings on Being Named a Team Captain

Daniel Jones came to the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 as a reclamation project. He ended up having arguably the best season of his career.

The Colts were primed for a playoff spot until Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The team ultimately signed Philip Rivers off the couch hoping for a miraculous run, but ended the year on a seven-game losing streak.

Jones is now back and once again beat out former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job. He also received the title of being a captain for the second season in a row and shared his feelings on the honor.

Daniel Jones Comments on Being a Captain in 2026

Jones was a captain in 2025 after he seized the starting job from Richardson. He is now a captain once again after giving Colts fans hope during his first season in town.

He spoke with the media recently and described how it feels this time around in his second season with the team.

Reporter Matt Taylor shared video of the exchange.

“Yeah I think it feels different,” Jones said. “Just from being here and being around these guys. A real honor to be selected captain, I’m very grateful to be chosen. I understand the responsibility of that and what it means to be a captain of this football team and what the expectations and standards are. But yeah it does feel a little bit different just having more relationships and being around the guys more.”

Jones is now cemented as the team’s starter, leaving Richardson in a state of limbo and looking like a draft bust for the Colts. But he will need to stay ready, given Jones is returning from such a serious injury.

Jones Seeking a Permanent Home With the Colts

Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal with the Colts in the offseason. He is aiming to prove he deserves a long-term deal and that starts with living up to his captain title in 2026.

He threw for over 3,000 yards and had 19 touchdowns in a total of 13 games last season before his season-ending injury in December. The Colts likely assume they would have been a playoff lock had he stayed healthy as well.

That explains keeping him around and avoiding a mistake similar to what the Minnesota Vikings did in 2025 by letting Sam Darnold walk and going with J.J. McCarthy. It should be noted the Vikings also had Jones in the building at the end of the 2024 season and let him walk as well.

The Colts have been seeking a long-term option under center since the day Andrew Luck abruptly retired. Richardson was drafted to be that player, but it seems the team has already given up on that hope. Jones having more camaraderie with his teammates should only benefit his chances of a bounce-back season in 2026.