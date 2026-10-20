Colts Urged to Trade Franchise Icon After Chris Ballard Firing

The Indianapolis Colts could be facing a painful decision regarding one of the franchise’s most accomplished players following the dismissal of general manager Chris Ballard.

Eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson has been floated as a potential trade candidate as Indianapolis considers its future following a disappointing 2-4 start to the 2026 season.

The suggestion comes shortly after the Colts fired Ballard on Monday, October 19, following a stunning 26-20 defeat against the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Dave Helman of The Athletic suggested that Indianapolis consider moving Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to recoup draft capital, particularly with the Colts lacking their own first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

For Indianapolis, trading a player who has been a cornerstone of the organization since 2018 would represent a significant change in direction.

Colts Urged to Trade Quenton Nelson as Franchise Faces Uncertain Future

Ballard’s departure has raised questions about whether the Colts could begin moving some of their most established veterans ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Helman addressed that possibility in an October 19 post on X, specifically identifying Nelson and Buckner as players Indianapolis should consider trading.

Both veterans are over 30 years old and approaching the ends of their contracts, creating questions about whether they fit into the organization’s long-term plans.

Helman argued that trading the pair could help Indianapolis compensate for the loss of its 2027 first-round pick.

The Colts surrendered that selection, along with their 2026 first-round pick and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to the New York Jets in exchange for cornerback Sauce Gardner in November 2025.

At the time, Ballard took a swing on Gardner with the Colts squarely in contention in the AFC with a 7-2 record. Since that gamble, Indianapolis has gone just 3-11.

Trading an established veteran such as Nelson could allow Indianapolis to recover valuable draft capital while providing additional flexibility for the next general manager.

Still, Nelson would be an especially difficult player to move.

The Colts selected the former Notre Dame standout with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier offensive linemen, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight seasons.

Nelson has also received six All-Pro selections, including second-team honors following the 2025 season.

Quenton Nelson’s Contract Could Complicate Colts’ Decision

Nelson’s contract situation adds another wrinkle to the speculation.

The 30-year-old guard signed a four-year, $80 million extension with Indianapolis in September 2022, making him the NFL’s highest-paid guard at the time.

That agreement expires following the 2026 season, meaning Nelson is approaching unrestricted free agency unless the Colts negotiate another deal.

During the offseason, Nelson acknowledged that he had not been involved in contract extension discussions.

This puts the Colts in a tough spot because they risk losing Nelson in free agency without getting significant compensation in return.

With the Colts sitting at 2-4, their season is not over yet. The team has also made no statements regarding their intent to trade Nelson, Buckner, or any of their other players.

If the Colts keep losing, however, they might consider selling off pieces as the trade deadline approaches.

As painful as it might be for Colts fans, dealing Nelson might be the right decision to help the team recoup premium draft picks for the next general manager, especially given his murky contract situation.