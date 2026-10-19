Colts’ Sauce Gardner Gamble Takes Costly Turn After Chris Ballard Firing

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the consequences of one of their biggest trades in recent memory, and the situation may be getting worse.

Just hours after Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, October 19, the team received another concerning update regarding star cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Gardner suffered a mild calf strain during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. An MRI revealed that the two-time All-Pro is considered week-to-week and is expected to miss some time, although the injury is not believed to require an extended absence.

The news adds another complication to a blockbuster trade that saw Indianapolis surrender two first-round picks to the New York Jets in November 2025.

With the Colts sitting at 2-4 and the Jets holding Indianapolis’ 2027 first-round pick, the future implications of Ballard’s gamble are becoming increasingly significant.

Colts’ Blockbuster Sauce Gardner Trade Could Benefit Jets

The Colts are in flux early on in 2026. Ballard was fired today, which leaves some uncertainty surrounding head coach Shane Steichen’s future; Daniel Jones hasn’t played particularly well.

The problems for Indianapolis are real. One of their biggest problems, however, is that this turmoil is benefiting another team.

The Colts made headlines on November 4, 2025, when Ballard pulled off one of the NFL’s biggest trades of the season.

Indianapolis sent its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to New York in exchange for Gardner.

At the time, Indianapolis held a 7-2 record and appeared positioned to compete for a playoff spot. Adding one of the league’s most accomplished young cornerbacks was intended to strengthen an already competitive roster.

The former Jets star had already earned two first-team All-Pro selections and established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive backs.

However, the Colts’ fortunes quickly changed.

Indianapolis finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 7-10 record after losing nine of its final 10 games. The team’s struggles have continued into 2026, culminating in Sunday’s 26-20 defeat against the previously winless Titans.

Those losses have created an uncomfortable situation for Indianapolis.

The Jets already used the Colts’ 2026 first-round selection and now control their 2027 first-round pick. Should Indianapolis continue struggling, New York could receive another valuable selection in next year’s draft.

Gardner has been in and out of the lineup since being traded. The cornerback missed five games during the 2025 campaign with a calf injury, and his latest setback raises fresh questions about how much Indianapolis will ultimately get from its expensive acquisition.

Chris Ballard’s Firing Leaves Colts Facing Uncertain Future

With Ballard out as GM, owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon will start the process of finding his replacement.

Whoever the replacement ends up being, they will be down a first-round pick in the 2027 draft. New GMs often like to make their own imprint on a roster. Whether Gardner will fit into the next GM’s plans remains to be seen.

Gardner is still a good young player, but with where the Colts are currently positioned, Ballard’s gamble looks like it could have been a mistake.

Gardner remains under contract through 2030 on a deal worth an average of just over $30 million per year.

For the Jets, their draft position could improve with every Colts loss. The 2027 pick given up for Gardner currently has the Jets picking 10th in the draft.

The Colts will have to move on without Gardner for the time being while they try to get their season back on track.