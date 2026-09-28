Colts’ Daniel Jones Makes Honest Statement on Josh Downs After Tight Victory

The Indianapolis Colts needed their defensive unit to align for their Week 3 clash against the Houston Texans.

Not only did they step up on defense, but they were squared away on both sides of the ball.

Following their 19-17 victory over the Texans, quarterback Daniel Jones spoke to the media regarding wide receiver Josh Downs.

Colts’ Daniel Jones Comments on Josh Downs

During Jones’ postgame media appearance, he made it clear how he feels about Downs.

“He’s a great player,” he said. “Big-time matchup for us, and he can win one-on-one, dangerous with the ball in his hands after he makes a catch, so he’s just a really good football player. I thought we had a really good training camp and felt like we built a lot of really good chemistry going into this year, and he’s shown up big time.”

Following his Week 3 clash, 25-year-old Downs has now logged 14 receptions for 186 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

This marks his fourth season playing in the NFL, with each season spent in Indianapolis.

Heading into his 2026 campaign, Downs was largely considered an underrated player.

But in this game alone, he logged five catches for 77 yards and averaged 15.4 yards.

As for 29-year-old Jones, he has significant experience on his resume — he is in the midst of his eighth professional season.

Much of his career was spent with the New York Giants, but he landed with the Colts for his 2025 campaign.

This year, Jones has completed 65 of 98 passes for 611 passing yards through three games. He’s posted three touchdowns and three interceptions.

With Indianapolis already facing injuries, the rise of Downs and his chemistry with Jones is a valuable asset to have on the field.

Where the Colts Stand After Week 3 Matchup

Indianapolis had a brutal 0-2 start to the season after dropping matchups against the Baltimore Ravens (41-23) and the Kansas City Chiefs (33-30).

Defense, or the lack thereof, was a major factor in their Week 1 and 2 results.

Watching the Colts take on Houston on Sunday was like watching a different team.

They are now 1-2 overall, placing them second in the AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) still hold the helm, but they’ve edged out the Tennessee Titans (0-3) and the Texans (0-3).

For their Week 4 clash, Indianapolis will be taking on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game is being held at Northumberland Development Project in London.

Looking ahead, increasing offensive production and maintaining consistency on defense will be key.

It’s still too early in the season to know if the Colts’ performance today was merely a fluke, but with the power they have on their roster, turning up the heat shouldn’t be too taxing.