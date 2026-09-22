Indianapolis Colts’ Gamble on $114 Million Wide Receiver Expected to Backfire

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t even approached their Week 3 clash yet, but they’re already watching injuries plague notable players on their roster.

Their latest injuries are only rubbing salt into their wounds from their Week 1 and Week 2 losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

During the offseason, the Colts made some decisions that left fans with mixed reactions, and one of those decisions has already started to backfire.

Indianapolis Colts Facing Heat After Gamble on Wide Receiver Blows Up

Indianapolis made the controversial decision to re-sign WR Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million deal back in March of this year.

This historic signing allowed him to claim the title of highest-paid free-agent receiver in the NFL.

Not only are fans now having flashbacks to this signing, but analysts are, too.

“It was already going to be difficult for Pierce to live up to his nine-figure extension without the heel injury flaring up,” as noted by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report. “With the injury already causing him to miss a chunk of time and potentially limiting him upon his return, it will be near-impossible for Pierce to perform at the level expected of one of the league’s top-15 highest-paid receivers.”

Before his resurfaced injury, the 26-year-old had logged five receptions for 72 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

During his 2025 campaign, he had registered 47 receptions for 1,003 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per catch and six touchdowns through 15 games.

Pierce is now in the midst of his fifth NFL season. Each campaign has been spent in Indianapolis.

To be candid, the Colts are already in a predicament as it is.

Pierce’s injury just tops off their persistent woes as they cautiously approach Week 3.

“It just seems like they can’t shake the bad vibes,” said former player and analyst Chris Simms, per NBC Sports. “There’s just always something with the Indianapolis Colts…”

Indeed, when things seem to be on the right track for the Colts, they inevitably face another setback.

Indianapolis’ gamble on Pierce came with optimism, but it’s quickly become a painful mistake.

Where the Colts Stand Heading Into Their Week 3 Matchup

With two consecutive losses stamped onto their 2026 resume, the Colts now own a 0-2 overall record.

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET, Indianapolis will face the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This AFC South clash is expected to be tense — the Texans are also 0-2 in the division. The only AFC South team to break the barrier is the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

Their 2026 campaign is off to a brutal start with no end in sight.

Having said that, if those remaining can stay healthy, there is no reason why Indianapolis should continue digging itself a hole.