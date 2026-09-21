Indianapolis Colts’ Trade Pitch Lands Eagles’ Veteran Wide Receiver

It’s only Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, but the Indianapolis Colts are already dealing with what could be season-altering injuries for a handful of players.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is in a concerning spot with his latest heel injury, which he has a history of.

This leaves the Colts in a predicament at wide receiver.

But an NFL analyst just revealed one suggestion to ease the dilemma.

Indianapolis Colts Could Acquire Wide Receiver From Philadelphia Eagles

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report pulled back the curtains on his top trade pitches for where things stand in the NFL as Week 3 approaches.

With Indianapolis’ roster gap, he suggests plugging in 26-year-old Elijah Moore from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“If the Colts are without Pierce and Allen, they’ll need reinforcements at wide receiver,” he wrote. “They should take a look at Elijah Moore, who wouldn’t cost them much in trade compensation, but still has some upside in his age-26 season.”

Moton added, “The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t dressed Moore for their first two games. He’s buried on the team’s depth chart as the seventh receiver.”

Moore was picked 34th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He spent his collegiate years playing for the Ole Miss Rebels.

He played his first two professional seasons with the New York Jets, but once 2023 rolled around, he found himself with the Cleveland Browns.

Moore was later acquired by the Buffalo Bills.

In March of this year, Moore was on the move once again, this time to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged nine receptions for 112 yards, averaging 12.4 yards per catch across nine games.

He rushed six times for 24 yards.

For reference, in 2024, he registered 61 receptions for 538 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per catch. He posted one touchdown.

While Moore isn’t the shiniest of wide receivers in the league right now, he would fill the gaps the Colts need to plug quickly.

Snapshot of Where the Colts Stand Right Now

The Colts’ Week 1 clash against the Baltimore Ravens resulted in a hideous 41-23 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs had a much closer finish, but they ultimately dropped the game 33-30 in an overtime battle.

This gives Indianapolis a 0-2 record in the AFC South.

Looking ahead at what’s to come, the Colts will face the Houston Texans in Week 3.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. This will be another home game for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis is certainly off to a rough start this year, but it doesn’t have to stay this way.