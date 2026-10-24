Colts Insider Reveals Latest Jonathan Taylor Trade Status Before Vikings Game

The Indianapolis Colts are being pressed on running back Jonathan Taylor.

Is he staying? Is he leaving? If he’s leaving, where is he going?

The questions are endless; the answers are limited.

However, an NFL insider revealed what he’s been hearing about the situation as it stands.

Where Do the Colts Stand With Jonathan Taylor?

As noted by Jonathan Jones of The Athletic on Oct. 24, “After speaking with sources in Indy and around the league, my understanding is that the team needs to see what the landscape is like in a few weeks before deciding on their star running back.”

His conclusion was primarily drawn from an executive who stated, “Indy ownership loves him. They’d have to drop more games to move him.”

When and if they decide to ship their 27-year-old veteran out of Indianapolis, he has a significant number of potential landing spots.

Things may be at a standstill with Taylor, but if the Colts don’t crank the heat, he could be on his way out.

Jones suggests waiting until after the divisional game to make a decision — this grants Taylor, who hasn’t been vocal about wanting a trade, time with Indy.

As always, the speculation could be for nothing. Perhaps he will stand with the Colts and continue serving as their elite rusher and anchor on offense.

Snapshot of Taylor’s NFL Career

Indianapolis selected Taylor with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He played his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

So far this season, he has posted 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns across six games.

His 2026 campaign marks his seventh season playing in the NFL, and each of those seven years has been spent with the Colts.

Now heading into their Week 7 clash against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis is looking to regain traction.

But the Vikings are not a straightforward team to beat — they are still undefeated in the NFC North with a stunning 5-0 record.

This doesn’t mean Indianapolis can’t pull off a win, but it does mean it will not come without obstacles.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.