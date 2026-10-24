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Colts Insider Reveals Latest Jonathan Taylor Trade Status Before Vikings Game

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Jonathan Taylor
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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are being pressed on running back Jonathan Taylor.

Is he staying? Is he leaving? If he’s leaving, where is he going?

The questions are endless; the answers are limited.

However, an NFL insider revealed what he’s been hearing about the situation as it stands.

Where Do the Colts Stand With Jonathan Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As noted by Jonathan Jones of The Athletic on Oct. 24, “After speaking with sources in Indy and around the league, my understanding is that the team needs to see what the landscape is like in a few weeks before deciding on their star running back.”

His conclusion was primarily drawn from an executive who stated, “Indy ownership loves him. They’d have to drop more games to move him.”

When and if they decide to ship their 27-year-old veteran out of Indianapolis, he has a significant number of potential landing spots.

Jonathan Taylor
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Things may be at a standstill with Taylor, but if the Colts don’t crank the heat, he could be on his way out.

Jones suggests waiting until after the divisional game to make a decision — this grants Taylor, who hasn’t been vocal about wanting a trade, time with Indy.

As always, the speculation could be for nothing. Perhaps he will stand with the Colts and continue serving as their elite rusher and anchor on offense.

Snapshot of Taylor’s NFL Career

Jonathan Taylor
GettyJonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis selected Taylor with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He played his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

So far this season, he has posted 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns across six games.

His 2026 campaign marks his seventh season playing in the NFL, and each of those seven years has been spent with the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 07: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on after an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Now heading into their Week 7 clash against the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis is looking to regain traction.

But the Vikings are not a straightforward team to beat — they are still undefeated in the NFC North with a stunning 5-0 record.

This doesn’t mean Indianapolis can’t pull off a win, but it does mean it will not come without obstacles.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Colts Insider Reveals Latest Jonathan Taylor Trade Status Before Vikings Game

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