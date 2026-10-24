Indianapolis Colts’ $44 Million Superstar Predicted To Land With Denver Broncos

One of the Indianapolis Colts‘ top trade chips right now could be heading to an AFC rival.

There are multiple teams potentially interested in acquiring him, but competition will be strong.

With this in mind, an NFL writer recently proposed an interesting Colts-Broncos trade.

Who would Indianapolis part ways with?

Colts Could Ship Jonathan Taylor to the Denver Broncos

Per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Denver could make a solid home for 27-year-old running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has been playing with Indianapolis for seven seasons now after selecting him with the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

However, he’s expected to be one of many Colts on the move.

“Adding Taylor would help stabilize Denver’s offense while Nix works through whatever issues have been behind his lackluster play,” Knox wrote. “And the Broncos could treat his addition as a long-term investment since Dobbins looms as a likely 2027 cap casualty—cutting him in the spring would save $2 million in cap space.

“Pairing Denver’s defense with a backfield led by Taylor, Harvey, and Coleman could make the Broncos a formidable force for the next few seasons. Taylor, meanwhile, would get the chance to play for a perennial contender in a Sean Payton offense that would maximize his skill set.”

Simply put, adding Taylor could be a risk worth taking if the Broncos want to make a deep run in seasons to come.

Now, he has been a pivotal player for Indianapolis over the years, and he has not been vocal about wanting a change.

So far this season, he has logged 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns in six games.

During his 2025 campaign, he appeared in 17 games and posted 323 carries for 1,585 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.

Ultimately, the organization that acquires him will — or should — see an immediate impact on its offensive unit.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

At the time of this writing, Indianapolis is riding a 2-4 overall record.

This places them second in the AFC South, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2).

They still sit atop the Houston Texans (2-4) and the Tennessee Titans (1-5) heading into their Week 7 clash.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, the Colts will take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Kickoff is on the board for 1 p.m. ET.

The organization has undergone significant changes this week — time will tell how the Colts handle the chaos on the field.