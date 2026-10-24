Indianapolis Colts Trade Pitch Sees $44 Million Star Land With New York Giants

The Indianapolis Colts have heavily relied on a handful of core members of their offensive unit in recent years.

But as the story goes, all good things must come to an end.

This is true for the Colts, who could be on the verge of shipping one of their star veterans to the New York Giants.

Colts Trade Pitch Sends Jonathan Taylor to the Giants

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Jonathan Taylor‘s time in Indianapolis could soon be coming to an end.

He projects New York to be one of his top landing spots.

“Adding Taylor would give Harbaugh exactly the sort of every-down running back he wants,” he wrote. “It would help the Giants navigate the rest of the season without Dart and would give them another centerpiece player around whom to build moving forward.

“With all due respect to Skattebo, New York would probably feel much better about heading into 2027 with an offensive core of Dart, Taylor, and Malik Nabers. While joining the Giants wouldn’t give Taylor the chance to chase a championship in 2026, it might just put him in the playoffs. And it would allow him to be part of a promising rebuild in a big market for the first time in his career.”

Taylor doesn’t have a glaring chance of reaching postseason contention with Indianapolis as things stand, so he’d have nowhere to go but up with New York.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged 323 carries for 1,585 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns through 17 games.

Fast forward to this year, his seventh season in the NFL, and he has posted 122 carries for 492 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry with seven touchdowns.

He’s appeared in six games thus far.

Taylor — with his strong offensive track record — could be just what the Giants need.

They have potential, but they need players who can turn that potential into reality.

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Their Week 7 Matchup?

In Week 7, Indianapolis suffered a 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Considering the Titans hadn’t won a single game at that point, this should have been a victory for the Colts.

Their loss prompted the organization to take action, firing GM Chris Ballard.

Approaching their Week 7 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, now is their opportunity to turn the ship around.

Minnesota is currently undefeated in the NFC North, with a clean 5-0 record.

Indianapolis is second in the AFC South at 2-4 overall.

Coming out on top will be taxing, but it’s far from impossible.