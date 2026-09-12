Colts’ Quenton Nelson’s 2027 Free Agency Decision Will Shape Team’s Future

Quenton Nelson has been a major X-factor for the Indianapolis Colts over the years — his eight Pro Bowls back him up.

But if he doesn’t sign an extension, he is heading toward unrestricted free agency.

Anticipating such an outcome, an NFL insider has tabbed him as the Colts’ most important free agent entering Week 1 this year.

Quenton Nelson Considered Colts’ Most Important Impending Free Agent

As detailed by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, “Nelson has been one of Indianapolis’ most important players—and arguably its best overall—since he was taken sixth overall out of Notre Dame in 2018. He should be one of the Colts’ top players again in 2026, and it would be a mild surprise if Indy even lets Nelson sniff the 2027 market.”

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard appeared in 17 games. Since signing his 2022 deal, he has played in 17 games each year.

Of every active guard in the NFL, Nelson is certainly one of the most celebrated.

Knox added, “The Colts are desperately hoping that Daniel Jones can rebound from last year’s Achilles tear and prove that he’s suited to be the franchise’s long-term starting quarterback. Protecting Jones — and keeping Nelson — should be high on Indy’s priority list.”

Jones appears to have a relatively clean bill of health, but uncertainty still looms around the starter.

As for Nelson, this is the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract, which he signed in 2022. His 2026 campaign will mark his ninth year in the NFL, each spent with Indianapolis.

Upon signing his 2022 contract, former head coach Frank Reich explained, per JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, “… He’s a physically dominant player, but it’s his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level…”

Nelson is now 30 years old and continues to stand as a critical part of the Colts’ squad. Retaining him will be key.

Where the Colts Stand Heading Into Their Week 1 Clash

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Indianapolis will face off against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

In the NFL’s Week 1 Power Rankings, the Colts are placed 20th overall.

For reference, the Ravens land in sixth.

Baltimore is favored to win the clash, but with the Colts’ healthy stars back on the field, it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see them come out on top.

It’s still unclear how Nelson’s future in Indianapolis will look, but expectations are high for him this season.

He’s widely considered one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, but his time could be coming to an end if general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t make a splash.