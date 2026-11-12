Anonymous NFL GM Sends Strong Message on Jaguars After Busy Trade Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars took the bull by the horns at the trade deadline, as they swung three big deals in an effort to shore up the defensive side of the ball. In the process, the Jaguars proved that they mean business, as they clearly believe they can make a Super Bowl run in after establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the AFC through the first half of the season.

Some folks have criticized Jacksonville’s trade deadline for the amount of draft capital it gave up in order to make these moves, but its clear the team believes that’s a problem for the future. In the present, the Jags are going for it all, with one anonymous NFL general manager labeling them a de facto Super Bowl contender in the wake of their big trades.

Jaguars Labeled Super Bowl Contender by Anonymous NFL GM

Play

Rumors had been swirling around the Jaguars ahead of the trade deadline suggesting that they were looking for help on defense, and sure enough, that proved to be true. On Monday, Jacksonville acquired safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux in a span of just few hours, and in the process, it put the NFL on notice.

The main concern for the Jags is the picks they gave up to land these players. Landing Davis required a haul, as Jacksonville parted with a first- and second-round pick for him. The Bates deal was headlined by another second-round pick, and while Godchaux only cost a sixth-round pick, that looks pretty pricy for a guy who is now going to be backing up Davis.

If these guys can help the Jaguars win a Super Bowl, though, the high price tag associated with each of them would surely be worth it. There’s no guarantee all three of them are going to pan out, but it’s clear the defense is better than it was at this time last week, and for that reason, one anonymous NFL general manager believes the Jags have to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.

“Yeah I buy them as a Super Bowl (contending) team,” the GM said, per NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino Guru.

Jaguars Turn 2026 Campaign Into Super Bowl-or-Bust Season

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The implications of the Jaguars’ decision to go all-in at the trade deadline this year are something the team can worry about down the line. For now, the team has made it clear they believe they can win it all this season, and folks around the league have taken notice. Unless Jacksonville collapses, it will win the AFC South division, so it has the freedom to tinker with some things over the second half of the season.

And yet, while the Jags have improved on paper, they run the risk of this blowing up in their face if they don’t at least make a deep playoff run this year. This team certainly has the talent to do so, but they need to continue to take care of business the way they have through the first half of the year. Jacksonville will face off against the Tennessee Titans when it returns to action in Week 10.