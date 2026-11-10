Jacksonville Jaguars Become A Super Bowl Favorite After Trades

A shocking day of trades saw the Jacksonville Jaguars boost their chances of winning the Super Bowl by acquiring better defenders. Jacksonville made three noteworthy trades on Monday to land Davon Godchaux, Jessie Bates III, and Jordan Davis to show their confidence. The Jaguars clearly made these moves due to believing in their core having a chance to win the franchise’s first NFL Super Bowl victory.

Most odds sites have seen Jacksonville rise in the Super Bowl favorites, with Fanduel having the following odds:

The season started with the Rams as the Super Bowl favorites before losses and injuries harmed their chances. Trevor Lawrence has led the Jaguars to become one of the top AFC teams with strong games every week. Jacksonville could be undefeated with the only two losses coming in close games.

Adding three defenders should improve the team’s overall defense with more talent on the roster. The Jaguars currently hold a three-game lead over the Houston Texans for the top of the AFC South. A playoff spot seems nearly guaranteed, but more moves were needed to have a stronger chance at winning the Super Bowl.

Comparing Jacksonville Jaguars To Other Contenders

Current odds show the Bills, Jaguars, and 49ers all within each other as the forecasted best three teams come playoff time. Josh Allen is still leading Buffalo, and the franchise has come close for many years as a top AFC East team. Most pressure is on the Bills for getting closer to the goal but failing to reach it.

The 49ers made a Super Bowl appearance just a few seasons ago with the dynamic offense led by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco and Buffalo both have more high-level playoff experience on their side than Jacksonville.

However, that’s why the Jaguars decided to make trades and treat this season as one they are going “all in” on. The three new defenders, young rising star Travis Hunter, and other consistent players could make them one of the best defenses in the league. Lawrence must continue playing strong to lead the offense since a lot of pressure falls on him.

What Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Would Mean

Jacksonville fans feel the need for a Super Bowl as much as any other fan base in the league. The Jaguars have never played in a Super Bowl game and have a heartbreaking 0-3 record in AFC Championship games throughout their franchise history.

Many are arguing this is owner Shad Khan’s best chance to finally bring a Super Bowl to Jacksonville. Losing running back Travis Etienne in the offseason added some doubt over the Jaguars having another strong season after last year’s playoff appearance.

Young running back Bhayshul Tuten has stepped up to provide a solid running attack for a well-rounded team. Jacksonville fans have reason to believe, and a Super Bowl appearance would make this the greatest season in franchise history. The pressure is on, and Jaguars fans are ecstatic about having a real shot at the prize.