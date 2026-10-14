Insider Issues Update on Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Rumors

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a fast start in 2026, as they have taken firm control of the AFC South division by posting a 4-1 record through their first five games. And while the Jags have proven their success from last season was not a fluke, there are still issues on this roster that need to be addressed.

One of the more confusing developments has been the continued lack of involvement in the passing game for former first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Unsurprisingly, trade rumors are beginning to swirl around Thomas, which led one insider to weigh in on whether or not he believes the talented pass catcher will be on the move in the near future.

Jaguars Not Currently Interested in Trading Brian Thomas Jr.

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The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas enjoyed a stellar rookie season right from the get-go for the Jags, as he racked up 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a result of his strong play, Thomas earned Pro Bowl honors, and it seemed like he was set to be a key piece of the passing attack for years to come.

Instead, Thomas turned in a surprisingly quiet sophomore season (48 REC, 707 YDS, 2 TD). That set the stage for a wildly important 2026 campaign, but so far, Thomas has been a dud again, as he’s caught just nine passes for 105 yards and a score to this point. On the depth chart, both Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have clearly surpassed Thomas for the time being.

We just saw the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., get traded after an ugly start to his career with the Arizona Cardinals, so could the Jaguars employ a similar strategy and explore moving on from Thomas? According to NFL insider Dan Graziano, while teams are interested in Thomas, the front office hasn’t indicated it is looking to trade him just yet.

Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. is a name teams get most excited about; but so far, the Jaguars have not indicated a desire to trade him,” Graziano reported. “He seems to have fallen behind both Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in the Jaguars’ wide receiver pecking order, which is one reason teams are interested in finding out if he’s available. It’s a logical thought: Thomas is a former first-round pick and a top talent who might fit better in a different offense.”

Should the Jaguars Trade Brian Thomas Jr.?

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 04: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL game at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Jacksonville is going to have to make some tough decisions on Thomas’ future soon. If he sticks around, the team is going to have to make a decision on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, and considering how things are currently trending, it’s tough to say that the team should exercise that option.

Trading Thomas would make sense, especially with his value seemingly headed in the wrong direction. The Cardinals cut bait on Harrison and still got a second-round pick in exchange for him, so who’s to say that the Jaguars couldn’t receive a similar return for Thomas? The team doesn’t necessarily have to move on from him just yet, but the front office would be wise to at least begin exploring the possibility of a trade here.