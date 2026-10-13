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Jaguars Cut 27-Year-Old CB & Sign $330K Safety After Eagles Victory

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Kaevon Merriweather
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Jacksonville Jaguars cut 27-year-old cornerback for a $330K safety before their game against the Houston Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after their stunning 19-17 Week 5 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into their upcoming game against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars have news regarding Kaevon Merriweather and Christian Braswell.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing Merriweather to their 53-man roster.

The #Jaguars are signing safety and special teamer Kaevon Merriweather to their 53-man roster from their practice squad, source says,” Rapoport wrote on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026.

The 26-year-old safety also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Texans before the 2026 season.

This news followed an injury update on Anton Harrison.

“Depending on what the surgeon sees during the procedure, Anton Harrison is either out 3-5 weeks (likely IR) or 3-4 months (out for the regular season),” Rapoport also reported.

Jacksonville Jaguars Cut 27-Year-Old Christian Braswell Before Houston Texans Week 6 Clash

Jacksonville Jaguars v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 23: Christian Braswell #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in a game at State Farm Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Prior to signing Merriweather to their official roster, the Jaguars have made other recent moves.

According to the official NFL Transactions Page, Braswell passed through waivers unclaimed.

Jaguars
 10/12 Christian Braswell Terminated Via Waivers, all contracts

On October 6th, the Jaguars waived Braswell with an “injury designation.” Because of this, it’s not surprising that the 27-year-old cornerback has gone unclaimed.

Braswell last appeared on the injury report in Week 4 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. His knee injury kept him questionable for the game, and he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday leading up to it.

Looking at Kaevon Merriweather

New York Jets v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Merriweather is on a bargain contract for the Jaguars.

After the Texans waived him on August 30, he signed a one-year, $330,300 contract on September 1 to join the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Merriweather played for the Jaguars in Week 5, recording a solo tackle.

Merriweather Will Have His Hands Full Because of Newly Acquired Texans Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JULY 26: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 26, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Merriweather is going to have his hands full, as he will have to tangle with the Texans’ newly acquired WR, Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Final terms, now updated, but still pending physical. HOU: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. & 2027 6th round pick AZ: 2027 2nd round pick & 2027 7th round pick,” Rapoport reported on Monday.

Harrison is a 24-year-old WR. With a decent frame (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), and three years of NFL experience.

He spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals before the trade to Houston. Harrison has recorded 1578 yards on 108 career receptions.

One way or another, it should be an interesting tilt in London on Sunday.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Jaguars Cut 27-Year-Old CB & Sign $330K Safety After Eagles Victory

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