Jaguars’ Travis Hunter ‘Unleashed’ After Major Injury Update

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent much of the offseason waiting on Travis Hunter.

Now they may get the full version of him back in time for camp.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that Hunter’s recovery has reached a promising point, saying the second-year wide receiver and cornerback is moving well and still headed for a two-way role.

“The Travis Hunter show is just getting started,” Wolfe said. “He’s ready to be unleashed. … He’s running over 20 miles per hour, which is faster than he ran before that knee injury. He’s cutting, he’s in great shape. He should be full-go for training camp. And he is still going to play on both sides of the ball.”

Hunter’s rookie year ended after seven games because of a knee injury. Before the injury, he had 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown while playing 305 offensive snaps. He also played 154 defensive snaps and had 15 total tackles with three passes defensed.

Jacksonville wanted to see how far it could push one of the rare players with legitimate NFL ability at two positions.

And this first look in 2025 ended much too early.

Camp should bring the next opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind athlete in action.

Hunter Stayed Close While Off Field

Hunter wasn’t full-go during the offseason program, but the Jaguars did not treat that as wasted time.

Jaguars.com reported in May that Hunter was still rehabbing the knee injury that cost him the final 10 regular-season games of his rookie season. He attended organized team activities, stayed in the offensive huddle and carried a play sheet while he waited to return to the field.

Trevor Lawrence called Hunter “locked in,” even while unable to practice. The Jaguars quarterback joked that the offense had a “12th guy” in the huddle because Hunter was listening to every call.

Head coach Liam Coen also said Hunter spent significant time in the team’s expanded virtual meeting room, where players can simulate game reps. Hunter said he could get 30 or 40 reps in 15 minutes and called the work important because he could not take live reps outside.

Hunter also used the injury window to get stronger. Coen said he approved of Hunter’s upper body and conditioning, while Hunter said the weight room became his “best friend” while he could not run.

As of earlier this week, Arik Armstead‘s high praise of Hunter also helped to stoke patience and optimism for Hunter.

Two-Way Role Still Drives the Plan

The Jaguars’ next decision is how to divide Hunter’s work.

NFL.com reported earlier this offseason that Hunter would play a full-time cornerback and part-time wide receiver.

The same report noted the team still planned to play him on both sides of the ball, with a heavier defensive emphasis than he had as a rookie.

Last year, his best offensive game came in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The defensive role could grow quickly if Hunter handles the workload. Jacksonville’s interest in him has always been tied to rare versatility. But his cornerback ceiling may decide how aggressive the Jaguars get with his snap count.

Hunter has the speed, conditioning and unearthly athleticism.

He has the two-way plan waiting for him.

The Jaguars get to find out how much of the plan he can execute.