Brett Veach’s 1st Draft Pick as Chiefs GM Announces Retirement

The 2026 season will mark the 10th for Brett Veach as Kansas City Chiefs general manager.

Although he took over as GM in 2017, Veach was promoted to the role after the NFL draft following the unexpected firing of John Dorsey. Veach originally joined Kansas City in 2013 as a player personnel analyst.

He has often been credited for encouraging the franchise to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since becoming GM, the Chiefs have been to five Super Bowls, winning three. They have also won the AFC West every year with the exception of 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs 2018 1st-Round Draft Pick Breeland Speaks Retires From Football

Speaks was Veach’s first draft pick as a GM. The Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick in 2018 due to trading up to take Mahomes in ’17. They selected Speaks in round two, No. 46 overall. On Wednesday Speaks took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from football.

“We’re here to wrap up this career and call it a day, man,” Speaks said in his retirement video. “It’s been a long road, but we made it. Started playing football at Callaway High School in Jackson, Mississippi. Went on to play at Ole Miss, got drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl with them in 2020 (Super Bowl LIV), and then went on to play for the Raiders and Cowboys later that same year.”

Unfortunately, Speaks’ NFL career didn’t pan out as he or the Chiefs planned. He was a rotational player as a rookie in 2018, recording 24 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. There was hope for a breakout season in 2019, but Speaks sprained his MCL and landed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.

Speaks was also suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He never saw the field in 2019, and was released during final roster cuts before the 2020 season. Speaks wouldn’t play another regular season snap despite having short stints with several other teams. However, he went on to find success in the UFL.

Speaks played for the Michigan Panthers from 2023-2025. In 2023 he posted 9.5 sacks and 53 total tackles. He followed that up with nine sacks and 33 total tackles in 2024, which earned him UFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Speaks was limited to three games in 2025 after sustaining a pectoral injury.

Best Draft Picks of the Brett Veach Era

Veach missed on Speaks, but has done a very nice overall job of building the Chiefs’ roster through the draft. The 2022 class was especially impressive, headlined by first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis. McDuffie went on to be a two-time All-Pro, and Karlaftis has posted 30.5 sacks in 65 career games.

Safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and running back Isiah Pacheco were also members of that draft who played instrumental roles in K.C.’s recent success. Veach’s 2021 draft class wasn’t too shabby, either. He selected linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round, center Creed Humphrey in the third, and guard Trey Smith in the sixth.

The Chiefs are banking on several players from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 draft classes to produce this upcoming season. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was their first-rounder in ’24, as was left tackle Josh Simmons in ’25. Both could be in line for breakout years in ’26. K.C. made two sections in the first round of this year’s draft in cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods.