Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Shares Encouraging Injury Update Ahead of Chargers Game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is making progress in his recovery from a serious ankle injury that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve.

Thornton shared an encouraging update on Instagram ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, saying he feels “2% better today.”

The message comes after Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle during Kansas City’s Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury occurred on a play in which Thornton caught a 55-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ending what had been a productive start to the 2026 NFL season.

Although Thornton remains sidelined, his latest social media post indicates that he is focused on making progress during his rehabilitation.

His absence has also created questions about how Kansas City will replace one of its most productive offensive players.

Tyquan Thornton’s Ankle Injury Leaves Chiefs Without Key Deep Threat

Thornton had established himself as Kansas City’s primary deep threat before suffering the injury against Las Vegas.

His ability to stretch opposing defenses helped create opportunities for Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ offense.

However, the receiver’s ankle dislocation required surgery, forcing Kansas City to place him on injured reserve.

The Chiefs are also dealing with a hamstring injury to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered it in the same game.

Rice missed the team’s first practice ahead of the Chargers matchup, leaving his availability uncertain.

With Thornton already ruled out, Kansas City could enter its divisional game without its two most productive wide receivers through the first four games.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation at his Wednesday press conference, saying he remains confident in the team’s receiving depth.

“They do get a lot of reps in practice, and we normally rotate guys in there anyways,” Reid said.

“I mean, guys need a blow (to catch their breath), so the guys go in and have a chance to play. But we’ve got a good stable of guys at that spot and feel comfortable with, Pat (Mahomes) feels comfortable with, and so we try to use them when needed.”

Andy Reid Names Xavier Worthy as Option to Replace Injured Receiver

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Reid acknowledged that losing Thornton was disappointing, particularly given the receiver’s performance before the injury.

“Yeah, that’s the way things worked out for Tyquan (Thornton),” Reid explained.

“He was having a very good year, and I’m sad to see what happened to him because of that, and he’s a great kid on top of it. But one man’s lost, another man’s opportunity to jump in and do that.”

The Chiefs coach specifically mentioned Xavier Worthy as a player who could help replace Thornton’s production.

“But I have trust in all the guys. And Xavier (Worthy)’s still in there, too. And he’s coming off a couple of good catches in our last couple games.”

Worthy, a former first-round selection, has already shown he can make explosive plays.

In Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Raiders, Worthy caught four passes for 70 yards on seven targets, including a 41-yard catch.

He also caught his first touchdown of the 2026 season against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks earlier.

Worthy’s speed makes him an option to take on more of the vertical receiving responsibilities that Thornton handled before his injury.

Patrick Mahomes Expresses Confidence in Young Chiefs Receivers Before Chargers Game

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Kansas City could also turn to rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen, who impressed in training camp and the preseason but has had limited opportunities in the regular season.

Mahomes explained that the team’s younger receivers have been preparing for more responsibility even when they weren’t getting significant playing time.

“That they’re ready,” Mahomes said when asked about his message to the younger players.

“Like they’ve put in the work. Obviously, we’ve had guys in front of them with Tyquan going out there and playing great football, and so they’ve had to put in the work at practice, and they’ve been doing that and doing that, and so now their number gets called, and they’re going to step into the role and do their job, and so I’m excited for them.”

Mahomes also emphasized that extra practice reps with the first-team offense should help the receivers prepare.

“But now they’ll have a full week of kind of getting those reps in, and we’ll put them in positions to succeed where they can do their best things,” Mahomes explained.

“I have a lot of confidence in those guys. They did a great job at training camp, and whenever their numbers have been called in the season, they’ve done a great job.”

The Chiefs take on the Chargers on Sunday, October, 18, at Arrowhead Stadium.