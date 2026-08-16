Chiefs’ Andy Reid Singles Out Emmett Johnson After Rookie’s Impressive NFL Debut

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson made an immediate impression in his first NFL action, and head coach Andy Reid made his feelings clear about the fifth-round pick following the game.

Johnson led Kansas City with 59 rushing yards on 12 carries during the Chiefs’ 20-12 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. He also caught three passes for 10 yards, giving him 69 yards from scrimmage in his NFL debut.

The Chiefs struggled to finish drives, settling for four field goals and failing to score a touchdown. Johnson, however, earned praise from Reid for what he showed with his first extended NFL opportunity.

“He did a nice job. Ran hard and aggressively,” Reid said after the game. “Some yards after contact there, which is a great thing. He’s one of the positives coming out of this.”

Andy Reid Sends Strong Message About Emmett Johnson’s Running Style

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Johnson provided the Chiefs with a consistent option out of the backfield throughout the preseason opener.

The former Nebraska standout showed patience behind his offensive line before accelerating through openings. Reid specifically pointed to Johnson’s ability to balance that patience with a physical running style.

“He has a good feel,” Reid said. “He’s patient, then when he hits it, he hits it hard. He has a toughness to him there. I know the offensive linemen appreciate that.”

Johnson entered the NFL after a productive final season at Nebraska. He led the Big Ten with 1,451 rushing yards as a senior while averaging more than 120 yards per game.

Kansas City selected Johnson with the No. 161 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

His arrival came as the Chiefs made significant changes to their running back room. Kansas City added Kenneth Walker III and Emari Demercado in free agency before drafting Johnson. The Chiefs also hired former NFL running back DeMarco Murray as their new running backs coach.

Chiefs Share Emmett Johnson’s Family Reaction to NFL Debut

Johnson’s first NFL appearance also produced a memorable moment off the field.

The Chiefs shared a social media video showing Johnson’s family reacting as he entered the game for the first time.

Several family members wore Johnson jerseys as they watched him join the Chiefs huddle. They jumped up and pumped their fists in the air as the rookie officially began his NFL career.

Johnson went on to become the Chiefs’ leading rusher for the night, but he remained focused on what he could learn from the experience.

“It’s just football at the end of the day,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “Obviously, it’s a little bit faster, and guys are a lot more talented and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, it’s just football. I feel like I’ve adapted well to the NFL and feel like I’ll be a better NFL player.”

Emmett Johnson Reacts to Chiefs’ Preseason Loss

Johnson’s individual performance gave Kansas City a positive development to take back to training camp, but the rookie wasn’t satisfied with the final result.

The Chiefs finished with just over 300 yards of total offense and couldn’t find the end zone against Los Angeles.

Johnson acknowledged that his first NFL game gave him plenty to build on while making it clear that the loss still bothered him.

“A lot of learning lessons, a lot to learn from overall,” Johnson said. “Just a good experience being out there with my teammates, but unfortunately I wanted to get that win. That’s the part I hate: losing.”