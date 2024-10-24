DeAndre Hopkins Discusses Expected Chiefs Role, Playing With Patrick Mahomes

It seems that DeAndre Hopkins will attempt to suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, considering head coach Andy Reid told reporters — “Why wait, right?” — when asked if the new wide receiver would try and play on October 24.

After Reid briefly addressed the media, Hopkins followed at the tail end of Thursday’s team availability session with reporters.

“Wherever I’m needed,” Hopkins responded, after being asked about his potential role in Kansas City. “That’s on [the] coaches to put me where I need to be, but wherever I’m needed.”

He also seemed excited to finally play with quarterback Patrick Mahomes — a fellow athlete that Hopkins said he has “stayed in touch with” throughout their time together in the league.

“[He’s] one of the best to do it,” Hopkins said of Mahomes. “Just looking forward to going out there [and] playing with him. Obviously, been a fan of his. So, can’t wait.”

The veteran wideout also noted that he has always “admired” the Chiefs organization from afar, calling superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones one of his “buddies” off the field.

“I think everything everybody does here — not just in the facility but outside of the facility — is detailed,” Hopkins explained. “That’s how you win championships.”

As for getting himself up to speed with the Chiefs offense quickly, Hopkins didn’t seem overly concerned.

“I’ve been in the NFL for 12 years, so I know football,” he said. “I know football so hopefully I can go out there [and] make some plays. Wherever I’m fitted, wherever I’m needed.”

DeAndre Hopkins Is Ready to Finally Win a Super Bowl With Chiefs

Play

Within his press conference, Hopkins stressed that playing “meaningful football” is more important to him than anything else at this stage of his career. Keep in mind, the 32-year-old has never been to a Super Bowl, and he hasn’t even appeared in a playoff game since his 2019-20 season with the Houston Texans.

“It means a lot [to compete for a postseason berth],” he told reporters on October 24. “It takes your game to a different level. Takes your focus, your drive — knowing that you’re playing for something. It takes your game to a different level.”

As you’d expect — based on his career and that quote — winning a championship means everything to Hopkins at age 32.

“Very important,” he answered, when asked how important it is to him that he play in and potentially win a Super Bowl. “I think I’ve done a lot, all the accolades that I can accomplish as far as personal [achievements]. So, I think playing meaningful football in January is what’s left on the list.”

There you have it; Hopkins and the Chiefs appear to be a match made in heaven.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid & OC Matt Nagy Open Up About Adding DeAndre Hopkins at WR

After giving reporters absolutely nothing on Hopkins on October 23, Reid took the podium for a bonus Q&A on October 24. Perhaps, as a courtesy to members of the KC media.

“He’s been a proven player, and he’ll work in those spots that JuJu [Smith-Schuster] and Rashee [Rice] did,” Reid stated, regarding Hopkins.

Later, the Chiefs HC told reporters that Hopkins’ veteran experience, ability in space and size made him an attractive target for KC. Reid reiterated that assuming he’s able physically, Hopkins will be available to some extent in Week 8.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy followed up on Reid on October 24.

“It’s exciting, I think for everybody,” Nagy said, regarding the trade. “You get a guy that’s super experienced, been in this league a long time, he’s had a lot of success. And so, you look at both situations and I feel like it’s really a win-win type deal.”

When asked about specific aspects of Hopkins’ game, Nagy highlighted “his hands,” as well as his experience and the “trust” that comes with it, and his intelligence as a route runner.

“You gotta go out and do it,” the Chiefs OC added, but he seemed very confident in Hopkins’ knowledge, talent and overall “swagger” as the former three-time first-team All-Pro attempts to find his footing in this offense.